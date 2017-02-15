The Dinosaurs of Music Strike Again

Music industry veterans team up for exclusive distribution deal.

Shelly Liebowitz, CEO SRI Label Group, Inc.

Shelly Liebowitz

SRI Label Group, Inc.

shelly@srirecords.com

-- Long time music industry veterans Tony Bongiovi, Charles Calello, Dan Jordan Florio and Rob Roy have formed the Legends of Sound, a company producing a series of recordings utilizing the patented Bongiovi DPS Technology. They have teamed up with another industry veteran and friend, Shelly Liebowitz, the CEO of SRI Label Group, who himself has been producing music since the 1960's, to become the exclusive distributor for their new product line.These four veterans considered to be dinosaurs by the current crop of music industry young guns, are digitally re-mastering and distributing great recordings to the music loving public. Tony Bongiovi is the creator of the DPS System and the builder of the world famous, Power Station Studio, which is the most popular recording studio. Furthermore, Bongiovi brought together a team of the industry's top music professionals who have been creating music for a combined 70 years, always knowing that the sound is crucial because music is made for the listener without visuals."Distributing these recordings through the SRI Label Group is a natural fit since in addition to our new artists, we already distribute rare, classic and collectible music. The five of us understand how important this music is and why it needed the DPS imprint to ensure that the recordings will be available in the highest quality possible to be enjoyed for generations to come. I am proud that we can work together to distribute this music", said Liebowitz.The public is invited to preview a selection of these songs and many more from the SRI catalog on the company's website (www.SRIRecords.com)and on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon and all major digital outlets. Exclusive worldwide digital streaming and distribution provided by Label Engine.SRI Jazz, SRI Records and Flamingo Jazz are all part of SRI Label Group providing quality, new and collectible Blues, Jazz, Country and Rock & Roll from major artists past and present. As one of the first websites on the internet to offer collectible music, srirecords.com established itself as a pioneer on the web since 1998. With industry veteran Shelly Liebowitz at the helm, SRI has strived to provide a standard of excellence in the world of music.For additional information contact Shelly Liebowitz by email at shelly@srirecords.com or by phone at 818.299.6297.