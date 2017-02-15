News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
AddressBase Toolkit for MapInfo Released by Aligned Assets
Aligned Assets are pleased to announce the latest product into their stable of Address Management software solutions: AddressBase Toolkit for MapInfo.
The AddressBase Toolkit was created as a means by which all users can benefit from the success of the AddressBase Premium dataset. The Toolkit imports AddressBase Premium into MapInfo format and provides a fast search engine to find addresses. The AddressBase Toolkit carries out all the heavy lifting to import and convert the complex AddressBase Premium Data into a meaningful format without the user having to know the AddressBase data structure. It allows users to zoom to the property once found, as well as being scalable and providing sub-second search performance on all the street and property data for the whole of the UK. It works seamlessly with MapInfo Professional.
Speaking about the creation of AddressBase Toolkit, Managing Director Andy Hird expanded on the functionality and the future of this innovation from Aligned Assets:
"AddressBase Premium is the most comprehensive and accurate dataset available in the United Kingdom. Through our work with Local Authorities and the Emergency Services, we realised that there were a large number of users who required access to the AddressBase dataset via their GIS, along with visualisation and quick searching, but without having to create a maintain a full database management system. Although this first version of AddressBase Toolkit is only compatible with MapInfo Professional, we are looking forward to providing similar Toolkit for other GIS providers."
"I'm delighted to be able to announce the launch of the AddressBase Toolkit for MapInfo. Since we first announced our intention to develop the Toolkit in late 2015, our team has worked hard to produce a piece of software that meets and exceeds the high levels of quality that is expected from both our customers and ourselves. My thanks go out to everyone who had a hand in developing the AddressBase Toolkit."
More information about AddressBase Toolkit can be found here: http://www.aligned-
Contact
Anton Clark
***@aligned-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse