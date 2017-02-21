News By Tag
Melissa Curtin featured as an Authentic Messenger is SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE
Inspirational leader and intention coach shares her passion for helping people find their transformational path
Melissa A. Curtin is an inspirational leader who loves communicating and connecting with others on their transformational path. Her emergency aortic thoracic dissection, and open-heart surgery served as the catalyst and glaring reminder for her to reconnect with her own heart, passions, and life purpose. As a result, she shifted careers, rekindled her passion for writing, and leading intention groups, and transformed her life. She is passionate about empowering women to connect with their hearts to discover their dreams, live their intentions, and create fulfilling, joyful lives. She is a Law of Attraction Practitioner, and is also fascinated by the heart/mind/body connection, metaphysical and consciousness studies.
In her interview with SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE, Melissa talks about the impact that an intention group had on her life and how it ignited a passion in her to facilitate the same for others." The main purpose of an intention group is to support women to create the lives they desire and imagine using intention, Law of Attraction, and other tools, techniques, and modalities. An envisioning dreams group, vision group, or manifesting circle are alternate ways to describe an intention group. Typically the intention groups have been for women, but, of course, this type of group and its benefits can transfer to men as well. The intention groups are a facilitated supportive circle designed to magnify and magnetize those desires. We focus on intentions related to areas they want to create, shift, transform, and attract to enhance their lives. We tap into, cultivate, and hold one another's dreams and intentions,"
SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE was founded on the belief that every single person has a story to tell. This magazine gives each person a platform to not only share their story but to learn and be inspired by the stories of others. Each issue will introduce readers to inspiring people and changemakers who are making a difference in the world and will ignite something in each reader to share their SPARKS to inspire others.
SPARKS of INSPIRATION Magazine will be published digitally, four times a year, providing positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Read the magazine here for free: www.positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
