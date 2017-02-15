News By Tag
McGrath Collision Center Midwest's 2016 Regional Quality Repair Shop Award Winner
Through a rigorous process, McGrath Collision Center was lucky enough to be awarded #1 in the Midwest!
Out of 23 shops in the Midwest, GEICO picked McGrath Collision Center as #1. The honoree selection process is exhaustive and candidates are assessed based on six different metrics indicating levels of performance in customer service, repair quality and more.
"It really is a team effort," states McGrath Collision Director, John Weber. "I'm proud of everyone that is involved and really believe that everyone working here had an intricate part in winning this award. We couldn't have done it without each and every one of them."
The McGrath Collision Center has helped guide Eastern Iowans through the unfortunate, and oftentimes stressful, process of recovering from an automobile accident since 1957. They are located at their new location of 1919 Dodge Rd NE, Cedar Rapids. Feel free to reach out to them by phone, 319-393-9256, or visit their website, http://www.mcgrathcollision.com.
Media Contact
Kellie Lasack
kellie.lasack@
