TRU Staffing Partners Announces 2017 Scholarship Program
TRU Staffing Partners and top educational institutions bring sought-after training and education to job candidates in the legal technology industry for the sixth consecutive year
The program, which is designed to foster training and education for job candidates in the legal technology industry, is in its sixth year of operation in 2017. Over the last six years, the program has awarded over 60 scholarships, totalling over $80K in education and certification.
Applications for the scholarships are currently being accepted at www.trustaffingpartners.com. The following opportunities are available:
kCura
5 scholarship packages, with the following in each:
• One all-access pass to Relativity Fest this October
• One Relativity Certified User Exam
• One Relativity Administrator in-person training – a two-day session held in kCura's Chicago office
LitWorks™, a DTI/Epiq Company
· Five full scholarships in 2017 to attend the Certified Litigation Support Professional program – a five-day, instructor-led course
· Three full scholarships in 2017 to attend the Certified Litigation Support Project Manager program – a three-day, instructor-led course
Georgetown University Paralegal Studies Program – Arlington, VA
· Two full scholarships to attend the 2017 Advanced Litigation & Trial Technology course – a 32-hour, instructor-led course
• Two full scholarships to attend the 2017 e-Discovery course – a 32-hour, instructor-led course
• Two full scholarships to attend the 2017 Legal Project Management course – a 42-hour, instructor-led course
• A 20 percent discount on any of these courses for applicants who do not receive a scholarship
Georgetown University Certificate in Cybersecurity Strategy – Washington, D.C.
• One full scholarship to attend the 2017 Cybersecurity Strategy Courses – 6 courses for a total of 108 hours. Courses include:
• Making the Business Case for Cybersecurity
• Threats, Vulnerabilities and Social Engineering
• Leadership and Strategy in Cybersecurity
• Technical Countermeasures and Risk Assessment
• Managing Security
• Applied Cybersecurity and Crisis Management
• A 10 percent discount on the Certificate program for applicants who do not receive a scholarship
ACEDS
• Five full scholarships for 2017 Certification Packages – training offered online with an in-person exam; includes live training, study manual, ACEDS membership and certification exam with one free retake
"The collection of educational opportunities in this year's program are astounding and eye-opening. Aspiring and existing cybersecurity and e-discovery professionals should be salivating at the chance to secure any and all of the opportunities featured. The clear need to formalize one's e-discovery knowledge, both vocational and educational, while actively pivoting your career towards a cybersecurity awareness and discipline is reflected in the diversity and specificity of TRU's Scholarship Partners," states Jared Coseglia, founder and CEO of TRU Staffing Partners. "Our partners are so committed to furthering the professionalization of the legal technology community. TRU is thrilled to have ACEDS, Georgetown, and LitWorks – DTI/Epiq return, and we are very excited to have kCura join the program to bring their coveted training to those who need and want it most."
The application process is open today and will continue through March 15, 2017. The recipients will be announced on or around April 10, 2017. Education and training will be executed before the end of 2017. More information on this program, submission guidelines and application are available at www.trustaffingpartners.com.
If you are a technology company or educational organization that would like to participate in this program, please contact Andrew Brody, COO, at drew@trustaffingpartners.com.
About TRU Staffing Partners
TRU Staffing Partners (www.trustaffingpartners.com)
Contact
Nicolle Martin
Edge Legal Marketing for TRU Staffing Partners
nmartin@edgelegalmarketing.com
