Yerra Solutions Strengthens its Relationship with SCCA in Singapore

Yerra enters into an annual agreement with the Singapore Corporate Counsel Association, the national association representing in-house counsel in Singapore.
 
Yerra is proud to support SCCA!
CENTRAL, Singapore - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Yerra Solutions, a global provider of innovative solutions for in-house legal, eDiscovery and IP, is happy to announce its support and sponsorship of the Singapore Corporate Counsel Association (SCCA). The SCCA has a great platform for Yerra to showcase its solutions to the in-house counsel community, and this support is a first step to strengthen this relationship.

Yerra will kick off this new partnership by hosting an event for SCCA members on 24 February 2017. The event is entitled "Improving Savings & Efficiency in eDiscovery & Incident Response" and will feature Laura Doyle and Silvan Lehner from Yerra. Laura is an expert in legal procurement and Silvan is an expert in eDiscovery process efficiency. The interactive session will begin at 6:00pm and will be followed by a networking event. See details here.

"When we began to engage with SCCA in 2016, it was clear that they are a group of innovative, proactive in-house legal professionals," notes Pierre Vieau, managing director, APAC at Yerra. "We are very proud to be a partner of their organization."

"SCCA has carefully curated several programs and seminars for 2017 with leading service providers inside as well as outside of the legal industry. I'd like to ensure that our members are offered value added programs," states Mel Nirmala, Executive Director of SCCA. "Yerra offers solutions that are useful to the in-house community and we welcome their generous support as a silver sponsor. Our members look forward to learning more about Yerra's expertise and experience."

Read more about SCCA here.

About Yerra Solutions

Yerra serves the operational and technology needs of in-house legal, eDiscovery and intellectual property organizations. The company's offerings include consulting, managed services and technology solutions that drive operational efficiency and improved outcomes. Yerra is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with offices in the UK, US, Singapore, Hong Kong and Poland. Learn more at www.yerrasolutions.com.

