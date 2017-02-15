News By Tag
Admission to Akaki Tsereteli State University Gets Easy With Education Consultancy
Getting admission in Akaki Tsereteli State University has become easier with the support and guidance of Education Consultancy. From course consultancy to fee structures, Education Consultancy handles all and more in favor of enthusiastic applicants.
At present, Educational Consultancy offers a diverse set of facilities that includes guidance on courses, guidance through admission processes and making forms of entrance exams of universities available at all times; and all this while ensuring lowest fee packages in India and overseas. As has been expressed by students and parents who have already experienced the advantages of approaching Education Consultancy, one can literally feel the load of uncertainties lifting from the shoulders after the very first session with the counselors itself.
The recent addition of Akaki Tsereteli State University, one of the oldest and one of the most distinguished institutions of higher education in Georgia, to its present and rather celebrated list has been a milestone in the journey of this 5 year old guidance center. This inclusion has allowed students of arts, business, engineering, natural sciences, social sciences and medicine in India to explore a whole new dimension of higher education without having to worry over budget.
The mission of Education Center has always revolved around offering a clearer perspective to students about the courses that will best assist their career choices in the near future. As far as parents are concerned, this innovative institution has played a significant role in easing worries about funding the courses, which is at present the biggest impediment that higher education among Indian students is fraught with.
About Education Consultancy:
Education Consultancy is one of the leading education guidance providing company that has been founded by Mr. Achal Shah in 2011. The consultancy presently covers leading universities in India and overseas as well.
To know more about Education Consultancy and Akaki Tsereteli State University admissions, please visit http://www.educationconsultancy.co.in/
Contact:
Education Consultancy
Contact Person: Mr. Achal Shah
Address: Kapadiya House,
Beside Amrapali Complex,
Karelibaug
Vadodara, Gujarat 390018 IN
Phone: +91-9898581881, 9737999344
Email: educationconsultancy5@
