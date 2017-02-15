 
News By Tag
* Akaki Tsereteli Universit
* Mbbs In Georgia
* Mbbs In Europe
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Vadodara
  Gujarat
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Admission to Akaki Tsereteli State University Gets Easy With Education Consultancy

Getting admission in Akaki Tsereteli State University has become easier with the support and guidance of Education Consultancy. From course consultancy to fee structures, Education Consultancy handles all and more in favor of enthusiastic applicants.
 
 
Akaki Tsereteli State University
Akaki Tsereteli State University
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Akaki Tsereteli Universit
* Mbbs In Georgia
* Mbbs In Europe

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Vadodara - Gujarat - India

VADODARA, India - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Confusion and cluelessness about courses and careers may have been rampant among graduating students but not anymore. The establishment of Education Consultancy, one of the leading educational services launched by Mr. Achal Shah in 2011 has ensured offering comprehensive guidance to students in the direction of choosing the most suitable courses and pursuing the same in reputed and recognized universities not just in India but the world over.

At present, Educational Consultancy offers a diverse set of facilities that includes guidance on courses, guidance through admission processes and making forms of entrance exams of universities available at all times; and all this while ensuring lowest fee packages in India and overseas. As has been expressed by students and parents who have already experienced the advantages of approaching Education Consultancy, one can literally feel the load of uncertainties lifting from the shoulders after the very first session with the counselors itself.

The recent addition of Akaki Tsereteli State University, one of the oldest and one of the most distinguished institutions of higher education in Georgia, to its present and rather celebrated list has been a milestone in the journey of this 5 year old guidance center. This inclusion has allowed students of arts, business, engineering, natural sciences, social sciences and medicine in India to explore a whole new dimension of higher education without having to worry over budget.

The mission of Education Center has always revolved around offering a clearer perspective to students about the courses that will best assist their career choices in the near future. As far as parents are concerned, this innovative institution has played a significant role in easing worries about funding the courses, which is at present the biggest impediment that higher education among Indian students is fraught with.

About Education Consultancy:
Education Consultancy is one of the leading education guidance providing company that has been founded by Mr. Achal Shah in 2011. The consultancy presently covers leading universities in India and overseas as well.

To know more about Education Consultancy and Akaki Tsereteli State University admissions, please visit http://www.educationconsultancy.co.in/akaki-tsereteli-sta...

Contact:
Education Consultancy
Contact Person: Mr. Achal Shah
Address: Kapadiya House,
Beside Amrapali Complex,
Karelibaug
Vadodara, Gujarat 390018 IN
Phone: +91-9898581881, 9737999344
Email: educationconsultancy5@gmail.com

Contact
Mr. Achal Shah
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Education Consultancy
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Akaki Tsereteli Universit, Mbbs In Georgia, Mbbs In Europe
Industry:Education
Location:Vadodara - Gujarat - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
QAWebs News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share