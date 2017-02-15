News By Tag
FirstService Residential Co-Hosts Midtown Safety Panel Discussion
Community Leaders, Business Owners and Association Boards Come Together to Discuss Public Safety Concerns
The event, which was held at Viewpoint Condominium, a FirstService Residential-
"Meetings such as the recent forum are a great way to connect condo association leaders and building management directly with the best local resources," said Atlanta City Councilmember Kwanza Hall. "I was pleased to participate with my colleagues from APD Zone 5 and Midtown Alliance and look forward to similar meetings in the future."
The evening's discussion focused on public safety and crime in the Midtown area – from vagrancy and loitering to homelessness and aggressive panhandling – all issues that are relatively new to the Peachtree area.
"Creating an opportunity for conversation with Midtown's leaders is extremely rewarding. We look forward to continuing the dialogue on how we can improve the living experience for our residents," said Ashley Pafford, business development manager, FirstService Residential, who moderated the event. "One of the cornerstones of FirstService Residential's mission is to enhance the lifestyle of every resident in the communities we manage. This discussion and the combined efforts that will be made to address these concerns, are an extension of that mission."
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada. FirstService Residential's managed communities include low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives, single-family homes, master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities, and rental and commercial properties.
With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit www.fsresidential.com.
Contact
Yenisse Soto
Manager, Marketing & Communications
***@fsresidential.com
