Commercial Real Estate Update for February 2017

--• The Eagle submarket reached its lowest vacancy (5.0%) since 2007 where 13,400 SF was leased at the Cobblestone Building.• Vacancy in Nampa (9.9%) decreased for the fourth consecutive month, the lowest it has been since December 2015.• FirePoint leased 8,800 SF at Pinnacle Square in West Boise (11.5%).• A tenant vacated 11,200 SF at Ashland Business Park in North Boise where vacancy reached its highest point (18.0%) since May 2012.• Construction completed on a 5,300 SF office building at Union Square in Southwest Boise (9.6%).• New construction completed on a 53,000 SF industrial building near Franklin & Linder in Meridian increasing vacancy to 3.4%.• Idaho Furniture Partners leased 36,200 SF in the Airport Submarket (5.6%).• 37,300 SF was leased at 2000 Yamhill and three owner-occupied buildings completed construction in Southeast Boise, totaling 65,600 SF, dropping vacancy to an all-time low of 1.1%.• 14,100 SF was vacated by two tenants in the Caldwell Boulevard submarket increasing vacancy to 3.4%.• Vacancy in Caldwell (5.2%) decreased for the fourth consecutive month, its lowest point in over 10 years.• CircusTrix leased 35,600 at the Nampa Gateway Center decreasing vacancy to 18.8%, the Idaho Center submarket's lowest rate since July 2014.• Construction completed on an 8,500 SF building at the Ten Mile Promenade in Meridian (6.2%).• 5,500 SF was vacated on Winding Creek in Eagle pushing vacancy to 8.0%.• North Boise's vacancy rate decreased for the third consecutive month (9.2%).• Vacancy in Southeast Boise increased to 8.3%, the highest seen in the submarket since May 2015.