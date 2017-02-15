 
Industry News





ezPaycheck Payroll Software Helps Small Businesses Deposit Income Tax Easily

ezPaycheck payroll software offers new report for small to mid-size business owners and help make income tax deposit easily and quickly. Download demo version at www.halfpricesoft.com with no cost or obligation
 
 
NEWARK, N.J. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- EzPaycheck small business payroll software helps employers issue each paycheck in time. The new 2017 edition also offers report to help employers make income tax deposit easily. A new step by step guide was also released at halfpricesoft.com.

EzPaycheck software is designed to automate paycheck processing for new and seasoned business owners and entrepreneurs  in an effort to reduce the time spent on running payroll. The software's graphical interface offers a quick start guide for setup of  employee information, importing data, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks.

"The latest ezPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com offers new report features for tax depositing." said Dr. Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com.

The ezPaycheck payroll application is compatible with Windows XP, 2003, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10 with .Net Framework v2.0 or later.

New user can download and try this software for free with no obligation and no cost athttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp

EzPaycheck payroll and check printing software highlights:

- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.

- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semimonthly and Monthly payroll periods. Features Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.

- Print Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.

-Supports multiple accounts with no extra charge.

Priced at $89 per installation (per calendar year), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable  for small to mid-size business owners. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with a software that grows with the company can start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JISurtSXoZ0



About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering  payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.

Source:halfpricesoft.com
Email:***@halfpricesoft.com
Tags:Payroll Software, ezPaycheck, Paycheck
Industry:Human resources
Location:Newark - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Features
