BBG&G Advertising Wins Four Service Industry Advertising Awards
Since 2003, the SIA Awards have recognized advertising excellence, specifically from service industry providers. The winners for 2016 were chosen from a pool of more than 1,900 entries, 600 advertising agencies and 800 institutions. Each was evaluated and selected by a national panel of judges based on execution, creativity, quality, consumer appeal and overall breakthrough advertising content.
"Winning this year's SIA Awards is a significant accomplishment and one that I am very proud of," says Deborah Garry, President & CEO of BBG&G Advertising. "I believe these awards are a testament to our outstanding creative work and strategic innovation that we consistently provide to all of our clients."
BBG&G Advertising won two Gold Awards, one Silver Award and one Bronze Award. One of the gold awards was for a series of newspaper print ads for Flannery Animal Hospital, created to educate readers on the full range of service capabilities that Flannery has to offer, such as 24/7 Emergency Services, Dermatology, Feline Friendly Services, Laparoscopic, Weight Management, Physical Rehabilitation and more.
"We have been working with BBG&G for years and appreciate how they listen and transform our team's 'heart and soul' approach to our clients and patients," says Dr. Frank Puccio, DVM, of Flannery Animal Hospital. "Our clients are our family and we are a proud member of the BBG&G family."
The silver and bronze awards were both for BBG&G's work with Ulster County Economic Development Alliance on the Ellenville Million marketing program, one for their overall integrated marketing campaign and one for Ellenville NY's new website, FindEllenville.com.
"Find Ellenville has been very beneficial to this community. The marketing program has provided exposure through multiple channels and helping local businesses gain awareness and store traffic. It is making a difference in this small town on various levels," said Rick Remsynder, Tourism Director, Ulster County Tourism. "The project put a historic gem full of diverse cuisine and endless outdoor opportunities back on the map with signature branding and a variety of traditional and digital marketing techniques."
The other gold award was for Dutchess Tourism's Craft Beverage video, shot from the perspective of a visitor that Millennial and traditional audiences could identify with, and edited to be fast paced, visually alluring, and upbeat. The video
highlights the great wineries, breweries, and distilleries that Dutchess County has to offer, as well as provides an inside look as to how these craft beverages are made.
"Since before the Vassar Brothers established their brewery in 1801 and the illicit moonshine making operation of gangster Dutch Schultz in the early 20th century, Dutchess County has been a place where the craft beverage makers have thrived, because of the richness of the land," said Dutchess Tourism President & CEO Mary Kay Vrba. "With our new Distinctly Dutchess Craft Beverage Trail, we have worked with BBG&G Advertising to leverage our history and expand the popularity of wine trails and unique offerings of new craft breweries, distilleries and our first cidery."
Formed in 1997, BBG&G Advertising is a full-service marketing and public relations firm serving a broad range of industries, including tourism, healthcare and banking, in the greater Hudson Valley area. BBG&G is a Certified NY State WBE (women-owned business entity). For more information, call (845) 615-9084 or visit www.bbggadv.com.
