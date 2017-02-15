News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
KeyCentrix™ Announces Integration with myDataMart
myDataMart offers professional, comprehensive & affordable business solutions that immediately impact pharmacy profitability by providing tools to manage patients, third party receivables, Star Ratings, immunization opportunities, MTM cases & more.
New Leaf Rx by KeyCentrix is advanced pharmacy software with an exception-driven workflow to advance pharmacy practice. With robust reporting functionality built into New Leaf Rx, including stock reports, a Query tool, and a SQL-database, the addition of myDataMart incorporates additional easy-to-use interactive dashboards and transactional reports to help further measure performances and opportunities.
The powerful business analytics that myDataMart provides will help enhance each pharmacy's impact on patient care and improve opportunities to increase profits. "The importance of data in the pharmacy industry is so great, it's immeasurable,"
myDataMart allows users to compare the best NDCs for dispensing to maximize profits, identify questionable claims in seconds, and identify patients for outreach who filled at your pharmacy and did not return. Users also have the ability to track patients who refilled late or not at all, including maintenance medication users who impact Star Ratings. Easily pinpoint, in detail, the most frequently dispensed medications and the overall financial impact each NDC makes on the pharmacy, track fills returned to stock by patient or by drug, and identify CMS Star Ratings, non-adherent patients and more with a variety of compliance-focused reports.
"We are excited to work with the team at KeyCentrix to offer myDataMart to their growing customer base. KeyCentrix and FDS are dedicated to helping community pharmacies compete and succeed in today's pharmacy marketplace,"
New Leaf Rx and myDataMart customers can immediately take advantage of this integration.
About KeyCentrix
KeyCentrix™ is dedicated to the pharmacy industry by offering best in class technology, thought leadership, solutions consulting, and hands-on support ensuring our customers are equipped with solutions to advance pharmacy practice. Our pharmacy management systems, RxKey® and New Leaf Rx®, along with our integrated flexTRAX Point of Sale, offer a complete solution for your pharmacy. For more information on KeyCentrix products or services, please visit: www.keycentrix.com.
About FDS
FDS offers professional, comprehensive and affordable business solutions that immediately impact pharmacy profitability by providing tools to manage patients, third party receivables, Star Ratings, immunization opportunities, MTM cases and much, much more. FDS' leading edge business analytics tools are simple to use but provide a robust array of dashboards and graphical reports to make your data meaningful and useful. FDS products and services help pharmacies and managed care organizations connect with their patients 24 hours a day, analyze and better understand their business, while also offering population health management tools. For additional information or to request a demonstration, please visit our website at www.fdsrx.com or call us at (877) 602-4179.
Contact
KeyCentrix Sales
Wichita, KS
3162622231
***@keycentrix.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse