Accumen Comprehensive Patient Blood Management Team Hires Additional Clinical Expertise

Kelly Brings Nursing and Management Experience to Accumen Team

Contact

Cindy Judd

***@accumen.com Cindy Judd

End

-- Accumen Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Lisa Kelly, BS, RN, as a Client Delivery Lead for the Patient Blood Management team. In this new role, she will support hospital and health system clients in their journey to implement a Comprehensive Patient Blood Management program (cPBM) that is a critical initiative to drive increased patient safety in today's healthcare climate.Prior to joining Accumen, Ms. Kelly spent the past ten years in roles of progressive responsibility including her most recent position as the Senior Strategist of Critical Care, Device Integration & Medication Administration. Kelly has more than eight years of clinical ICU nursing and management experience. Additionally, she has expertise in establishing and implementing electronic health record strategy for critical care services and device integration. Kelly has extensive experience working with solutions that optimize ICU and nursing administration and brings direct health system experience in a previous role as the Director of ICU and Nursing Administration for Healthcare Corporation of America (HCA). As a registered nurse, Kelly holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Healthcare Administration from the University of Phoenix and an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing from Johnstown Community College."We are excited to have Lisa join the organization and bring exceptional talent to a team that continuously strives for excellence in driving one of the most critical care initiatives of the decade," says Joe Thomas, National Director of Patient Blood Management at Accumen.For more information about Accumen's Comprehensive Patient Blood Management program (cPBM), visit Accumen.com.Accumen Inc. (along with its subsidiary, Chi Solutions), is a leading healthcare transformation company that provides end-to-end services and laboratory solutions in consulting, execution, utilization, and outreach support. By partnering with hospital and health system laboratories, we set new standards of performance in clinical laboratory management—driving higher quality, patient safety, better service, and unprecedented value. Accumen and Chi deliver results in laboratory operations, outreach, and patient blood management using a proven blueprint, innovative approach, and insight-driven proprietary technology to create healthier labs, healthier hospitals, and ultimately, healthier communities.Accumen –® Find out more at Accumen.com or ChiSolutionsInc.com Media ContactCindy Judd, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, AccumenPhone: 847.404.9962 | Email: cjudd@accumen.comAccumen | 5414 Oberlin Drive, Suite 200, San Diego, CA 92121 | P: 858.777.8160