Accumen Comprehensive Patient Blood Management Team Hires Additional Clinical Expertise
Kelly Brings Nursing and Management Experience to Accumen Team
Prior to joining Accumen, Ms. Kelly spent the past ten years in roles of progressive responsibility including her most recent position as the Senior Strategist of Critical Care, Device Integration & Medication Administration. Kelly has more than eight years of clinical ICU nursing and management experience. Additionally, she has expertise in establishing and implementing electronic health record strategy for critical care services and device integration. Kelly has extensive experience working with solutions that optimize ICU and nursing administration and brings direct health system experience in a previous role as the Director of ICU and Nursing Administration for Healthcare Corporation of America (HCA). As a registered nurse, Kelly holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Healthcare Administration from the University of Phoenix and an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing from Johnstown Community College.
"We are excited to have Lisa join the organization and bring exceptional talent to a team that continuously strives for excellence in driving one of the most critical care initiatives of the decade," says Joe Thomas, National Director of Patient Blood Management at Accumen.
About Accumen-Chi
Accumen Inc. (along with its subsidiary, Chi Solutions), is a leading healthcare transformation company that provides end-to-end services and laboratory solutions in consulting, execution, utilization, and outreach support. By partnering with hospital and health system laboratories, we set new standards of performance in clinical laboratory management—driving higher quality, patient safety, better service, and unprecedented value. Accumen and Chi deliver results in laboratory operations, outreach, and patient blood management using a proven blueprint, innovative approach, and insight-driven proprietary technology to create healthier labs, healthier hospitals, and ultimately, healthier communities.
Accumen – Accelerating Breakthrough Performance® Find out more at Accumen.com or ChiSolutionsInc.com
Media Contact
Cindy Judd, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Accumen
Phone: 847.404.9962 | Email: cjudd@accumen.com
Accumen | 5414 Oberlin Drive, Suite 200, San Diego, CA 92121 | P: 858.777.8160
Cindy Judd
***@accumen.com
