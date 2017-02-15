 
Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Pfizer Director of Biostatistics explores adaptive dose-finding designs in oncology early phase trial

Pfizer Director of Biostatistics to deliver key presentation at the 9th Adaptive Designs in Clinical Trials conference in London.
 
 
Listed Under

Tags:
Clinical Trials
Biostatistics
Adaptive Clinical Trial Design

Industry:
Health

Location:
London City - London, Greater - England

Subject:
Events

LONDON - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi has confirmed that Bo Huang, Director of Biostatistics at Pfizer has joined the expert speaker lineup for the 9th Adaptive Designs in Clinical Trials event on the 3rd & 4th of April 2017 in London.

Bo is an avid advocate of adaptive innovative designs and designed the first Bayesian model-based clinical trial at Pfizer Oncology. Following his successful presentation last year, Bo returns this year to present a keynote on Adaptive Dose Finding Designs in Oncology Early Phase Trials. Through this exclusive presentation, Bo will discuss the time-to-event reassessment method with adaptive weight function incorporating cyclical data. He will also highlight practical implications of adaptive design on Pfizer oncology drug development with two case studies.

In a quickfire interview with SMi Group, Bo commented on the future of adaptive clinical trials.

"I envision more applications of adaptive designs in clinical trials, especially in the pharmaceutical industry. As we enter the era of precision medicine, more statistically efficient designs are appealing to clinical practitioners as a means to lower the ever-increasing cost and shorten the time to reach the market and patients," he said.

The full interview can be read at https://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/uk/adaptive-designs.

Bo joins a speaker lineup of industry-leading innovators from AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sanofi, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Grünenthal, Amgen, Novartis, Blueberry Therapeutics, and more.

Now nearly running for a decade, Adaptive Designs in Clinical Trials will feature key presentations that will discuss and deliberate key topics such as new approaches in adaptive designs, clinical strategies, optimising drug development in key therapy areas and industry-led approaches to clinical trial success. A detailed agenda is available to view on https://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/uk/adaptive-designs.

The event will also feature a post-conference workshop on writing clinical trial simulators hosted by Berry Consultants.

For more details about the conference and registration information, visit https://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/uk/adaptive-designs.

ADAPTIVE DESIGNS IN CLINICAL TRIALS
3rd & 4th APRIL 2017
Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London, UK
https://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/uk/adaptive-designs

---end ---

Contact Information:

For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Alia Malick at amalick@smi-online.co.uk. For delegate queries please contact Fateja Begum at fbegum@smi-online.co.uk. For media queries please contact Honey de Gracia at hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Contact
SMi Group
***@smi-online.co.uk
