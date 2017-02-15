News By Tag
Softengi Selected Again for the 2017 Global Outsourcing 100® List by IAOP®
Softengi today announced that it had been included in the 2017 Global Outsourcing 100® list by IAOP® for the third time and, thus, was once again recognized as one of the world's best outsourcing service providers.
The Global Outsourcing 100® list is produced annually by IAOP® to help companies seeking the best outsourcing partners make their decisions. It showcases industry leaders that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services. Such recognition relies on a thorough review of applications submitted by an ample number of companies from across the globe. Judging is performed by an independent panel of experienced industry-recognized leaders based on a rigorous methodology scoring in five categories: size and growth, customer references, delivery excellence, programs for innovation, and corporate social responsibility. The winners list is composed of top 75 established global firms called "Leaders" and top 25 smaller growing firms referred to as "Rising Stars".
This year, the full 2017 Global Outsourcing 100® list will be published on 15 June 2017, in the special Fortune 500 issue of the FORTUNE® magazine.
"We are proud of Softengi's inclusion, once again, in the list of the highest rated outsourcing companies of the world," said Gennadiy Axion, CEO of Softengi. "It is the result of our team's consistent approach and persistent efforts in delivering outstanding services and customer experiences to our clients. This recognition demonstrates our commitment to excellence and shows us that we have chosen an effective business strategy and the right way towards the continuous improvement and support of innovation".
About IAOP®
IAOP® is the go-to association leading the way to improve outsourcing outcomes by bringing together customers, providers and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional development, recognition, certification and excellence. With over 120,000 members and affiliates worldwide, IAOP® is not only on top of the latest trends but in front of them. Through its expansive global chapter network, premier training and certification programs, knowledge center, member community and more, IAOP® helps members learn, grow and succeed. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.
About Softengi
Softengi is a global SOFTware ENGIneering service provider. Since 2009, the company's mission has been to guide companies in overcoming business challenges on their way towards the Digital Era. Its strategy for achieving this mission is to leverage its years of experience and proven technological competencies to provide its customers with advanced IT services and solutions that ensure their continuous digital transformation. Professionals working in Softengi's offices worldwide have proven expertise and experience to provide a variety of services, such as Digital Transformation Consulting, Cutting-edge Software Development, Architecture and Code Review, Independent Software Testing, and Business & Technology Acceleration. Learn more at www.softengi.com.
