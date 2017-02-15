Mom author releases Teach Your Child to Read™—a phonics-based, online program for children 3 to 6

Teach Your Child to Read™ helps parents take charge of their children's education by teaching them to read at home.

Mary Follin, author and mother of two, has developed a simple, online reading program for parents to use at home. A straight-forward, six-step approach, takes only 5 minutes a day and operates on a desktop, laptop, or tablet. "I started my career as a systems engineer," says Mary Follin, "and in that capacity, I had the opportunity to write software manuals. I know how to guide a user from one step to the next. Phonics isn't hard, but a step-by-step program is critical." Mary created the program for parents who are having a hard time finding an easy—and affordable—program for teaching reading with phonics. "When my kids were little, I had to make my own flashcards and storybooks in order to teach my children to read before they started school," she says. "By putting online I intend to make these tools available to other parents as well." The program was designed for ease-of-use. The program is self-explanatory and guides Mom, Dad, Grandma or Grandpa through each lesson sequentially. No guesswork, no confusion. In six comprehensive steps, a parent can teach his or her child to read. The program was also meant to address the hectic schedules of today's family. Each lesson takes 5 minutes or less and can be used on-the-go. A critical component of the program is that parents work with their children, rather than planting them in front of a screen. Working together creates a timeless experience, treasured by parents and children alike. Mary Follin is an author based in the Washington, DC area. Her middle-grade novel made the shortlist for the 2016 Gertrude Warner Book Award and is scheduled to release this spring.