Fox Valley Area High School Glass Exhibition Opens March 4
The museum offered schools an opportunity to bring students to the museum to work in The Glass Studio with artists, Sara Rezin, Beth Wenger Johnstone, Jed Schleisner, Tom Galbraith and Meghan Wagner. Over the past several weeks 242 students from 16 area schools created work for the exhibition including: Appleton West, Berlin, Chilton, Freedom, Menasha, Neenah, New London, Omro, Oshkosh North, Oshkosh West, Renaissance, St. Mary Catholic, Seymour, Stockbridge, Valders, and Xavier.
Throughout the months of January and February, students worked in the glass studio creating objects using flame working techniques to make beads and Borosilicate glass to create detailed sculptures. As students worked with neon artist, Jed Schleisner, they bent glass tubing over a torch to create a lighted sculpture filled with Krypton and Neon.
Students experimented with a variety of fused glass methods including open weave fusing, reactive glass techniques, whereby specific glasses are layered on top of one another to create color reactions with the metals in the different glass layers. Students also included copper foil and wire in their creations. The majority of the works exhibited were created during these workshops. Additional artwork created at the schools will also be on display.
Visit http://bmmglass.com/
The museum would like to thank the following exhibition sponsors: North Star Asset Management, BelGioioso Cheese, Dr. John and Helen Williams, and the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the state of Wisconsin and The National Endowment for the Arts.
Jennifer Stevenson
***@bmmglass.com
