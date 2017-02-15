News By Tag
Tecan offers cost-effective, walkaway automation of live cell assays
Tecan's updated Spark® reader combines the benefits of a multimode microplate reader and a bright field imaging system in a compact package.
Spark has been developed specifically to address the needs of cell-based workflows, and incorporates a host of features – including precise regulation of temperature, gas partial pressures and humidity – to provide an incubator-like environment and maintain optimal assay conditions. The system's Live Viewer function turns your microplate reader into an automated microscope at the touch of a button, allowing you to instantly image and photograph defined positions in a microplate well. It offers bright field microscope-like functionality with 4x magnification and a user-definable focus, giving you another way to perform fast and easy quality control of your cells before starting your assay. In addition, Spark's cell imaging module offers high throughput, label-free cell counting and one-click, trypan blue-based cell viability analysis using disposable Cell Chips™.
Spark also helps you to generate more reproducible cell-based assay data by allowing you to continuously monitor cell confluence within your microplate, and automatically inject a reagent once a user-defined confluence level is achieved. Together with the system's advanced Fusion Optics – which combine the flexibility of monochromators with the sensitivity of filters – this ensures there is a Spark configuration to perfectly match your budget and workflow.
