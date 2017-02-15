News By Tag
Go Live UK Launches a New Mobile App for JLP Meats
The mobile application is dedicated to the promotion of products, offered by JLP Meats. JLP Meats is a distributor of high-quality meats in London. They offer a wide variety of tasty cuts of beef, pork, lamb and poultry.
The project has been developed as a hybrid mobile application, compatible with most devices on the market. As a hybrid app, it boasts the benefit of providing the same user experience on all platforms, allowing users to browse through the JLP Meats catalogue. The app, developed in line with the best practices in mobile development offers fluid and seamless navigation.
With the help of the JLP Mobile App, users can quickly browse through the catalogue, find information about the products and take their pick amongst the hundreds of meats. Using the About and Services function provides information about the company. Finally, the Contact Us feature grants access to a contact form.
Should you wish to learn more about the services, offered by Go Live UK and how your business can benefit from them, please contact us at info@goliveuk.com.
You can find the mobile application here:
- Google Play Store- https://play.google.com/
- Apple App Store- https://itunes.apple.com/
