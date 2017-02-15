News By Tag
Qualbe Marketing Group Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2017 Top Company Cultures List
Qualbe ranks 10th top culture in the medium-sized company category
CEO Randy Meinen believes, "More than anything, this award says a lot about the kind of people we have here at Qualbe and the way we do business."
The full list, presenting a total of 153 companies categorized as small, medium-sized or large companies—with 25-49 employees, 50-99 employees and more than 100 employees respectively—
"A high-performance culture leads not only to employee engagement but also to measurable business results," says Greg Besner, founder and CEO of CultureIQ. "These organizations show us that great companies start with great culture."
The rankings for all companies were determined using CultureIQ's methodology for measuring high-performance cultures. Employees at each company received a survey of multiple-choice questions and the answers were used to assess a company's strength across 10 core components of culture–collaboration, innovation and communication to name a few. The companies with the highest scores became the Top Company Culture list in ranking order. To be considered for the ranking, a company must have at least 25 employees, have been founded before Jan. 1, 2015 and be headquartered in the U.S.
To view Qualbe in the full ranking, visit entm.ag/TopCultures
For more information about working with Qualbe or joining the team, visit http://www.qualbe.com.
About Qualbe Marketing Group: Qualbe is a digital marketing and technology company located in Fort Worth, Tx. Founded in 1997 as "Quality Benefits" to market and sell dental discount plans, Qualbe has grown into a digital marketing powerhouse that builds up businesses by developing and optimizing websites, driving online traffic with proprietary technology and closing sales both online and over the phone.
