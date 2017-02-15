 
February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

Qualbe Marketing Group Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2017 Top Company Cultures List

Qualbe ranks 10th top culture in the medium-sized company category
 
 
Qualbe employees display their company pride
Qualbe employees display their company pride
 
FORT WORTH, Texas - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Qualbe Marketing Group was recently ranked on Entrepreneur's Top Company Cultures list. The Top Company Cultures list has placed Qualbe as 10th in the medium-sized company category. Qualbe is recognized for creating an exceptional culture that drives employee engagement, exceeds employee expectations and directly impacts company success.

CEO Randy Meinen believes, "More than anything, this award says a lot about the kind of people we have here at Qualbe and the way we do business."

The full list, presenting a total of 153 companies categorized as small, medium-sized or large companies—with 25-49 employees, 50-99 employees and more than 100 employees respectively— is available on Entrepreneur.com. The comprehensive ranking of U.S.-based businesses exhibiting high-performance cultures was created in partnership with culture management software and service provider CultureIQ. Companies were scored in 10 categories - collaboration, innovation, agility, communication, support, wellness, mission and value alignment, work environment, responsibility and performance focus - with Qualbe earning 95.62 points out of 100.

"A high-performance culture leads not only to employee engagement but also to measurable business results," says Greg Besner, founder and CEO of CultureIQ. "These organizations show us that great companies start with great culture."

The rankings for all companies were determined using CultureIQ's methodology for measuring high-performance cultures. Employees at each company received a survey of multiple-choice questions and the answers were used to assess a company's strength across 10 core components of culture–collaboration, innovation and communication to name a few. The companies with the highest scores became the Top Company Culture list in ranking order. To be considered for the ranking, a company must have at least 25 employees, have been founded before Jan. 1, 2015 and be headquartered in the U.S.

To view Qualbe in the full ranking, visit entm.ag/TopCultures

For more information about working with Qualbe or joining the team, visit http://www.qualbe.com.

About Qualbe Marketing Group: Qualbe is a digital marketing and technology company located in Fort Worth, Tx. Founded in 1997 as "Quality Benefits" to market and sell dental discount plans, Qualbe has grown into a digital marketing powerhouse that builds up businesses by developing and optimizing websites, driving online traffic with proprietary technology and closing sales both online and over the phone.

Sam Nuckolls
***@qualbe.com
