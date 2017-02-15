News By Tag
The Camaro and Firebird Celebrate 50 Years at the Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals
Unique Rides from the Brand's History Converge on Carlisle June 23-25
The weekend showcase doesn't just tout some of the best from Chevy and Pontiac, it welcomes a top industry vendor in Camaro Central & Firebird Central as presenting sponsor of the celebration and displays. Speaking of displays, the show will offer a Camaro and Firebird display like no other ever put together. Featured will be a timeline display showcasing preserved and restored Camaros and Firebirds throughout the years, including the first ever Camaro! Also, showcased will be modified and custom builds such as Quality Custom Rides' V12 Camaro owned by Mike Heim. Heim's car stole the show at SEMA in the fall of 2016 and now it's making the short trip from Lancaster, Pennsylvania to Carlisle to steal the show once more. Featured along with the modified builds and preserved vehicles will be a few Camaro and Firebird race cars including the Blue Maxi Camaro and a Players Challenge Camaro.
In addition, there will be Camaros and Firebirds in the always popular Solid Lifter Showroom. This display historically brings some top of the line vehicles to a special display in Building Y. SLS is made possible by the Super Car Workshop.
If showing is more of a priority than seeing, the National Parts Depot Showfield hosts more than 30 Camaro and Firebird clubs in attendance and offers an opportunity for Camaro and Firebird owners to share their passion as well.
Guests coming to Carlisle that have a need for speed can take their Camaro, Firebird or any other registered car for that matter to the autocross track or register for a 3-minute thrill of a lifetime as part of the burnout contest.
Finally, NHRA Hall of Famer Bruce Larson is back at Carlisle after a year away to offer Nitrofest to the thousands in attendance with Larson's USA 1 Top Fuel racer.
All told, this year's Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals promises to be better than ever, with guests and participants from far and wide. Between the midway, swap meet, car corral, adrenaline based activities and of course the great display of classic and modern show cars, what's not to see?
Single day and weekend passes for Chevy weekend are available online now at www.CarlisleEvents.com. That web page is also THE source for complete event details, including links to register a show car, become a vendor and more. It all starts June 23 in Carlisle!
Michael Garland
***@carlisleevents.com
