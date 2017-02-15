Country(s)
Broccoli City Announces New Additions To #broccolicon Speaker Lineup And Prepares Attendees To "build Broccoli Cities"
Thousands to Descend on Washington, D.C., April 29 – May 6 to Celebrate the
Five-Year Anniversary of Broccoli City's Flagship Music Festival
"We launched the Power of One campaign last year where people could earn a festival ticket by volunteering at a community service event; within 24hours, all the events we posted, reached capacity. It was great to see the dedication to improving our communities, but I think that's when we really realized the potential that our generation has to create lasting change wasn't being fully tapped and that we needed to do more as an organization to educate people" said Brandon McEachern, Broccoli City Founder. "With the five-year anniversary of our music festival coming up, we knew that this would be the perfect time to bring together pioneers across different industries who are making an impact in our communities. We're excited to provide our peers with the opportunity to discover the ideas, inspiration, and tools to help them Build Broccoli Cities and make a lasting impact for years to come."
#BroccoliCon is expected to corral hundreds of next-generation leaders with forward thinking businesses and nonprofits for a dynamic exchange of ideas. This year's "Building Broccoli Cities" themed conference will equip attendees with the resources and information needed to build thriving, resilient communities by exploring complex social issues through the lenses of innovation, collaboration, and social entrepreneurship.
Featured speakers include:
Jason White, Head of Marketing, Beats by Dre
Dr. Cheryl Dorsey, President, Echoing Green
Shahendra Ohneswere, VP of Creative Marketing, RocNation
Benjamin Gott, Founder, Boxed Water Is Better
Agatha Achindu, Founder, Yummy Spoonfuls
Gene Gurkoff, Founder, Charity Miles
Helena Hansen, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, NYU Medical Center
Dr. Julianne Malveaux, Founder, Economic Education
Michael Lastoria, Co-Founder & CEO, &Pizza
Programming will include interactive panel discussions and workshops, inspiring keynotes, cooking demos, book signings, film screenings, live art and music pop-ups, networking receptions and special events.
To purchase Broccoli City Conference tickets, please visit BCFestival.com.
