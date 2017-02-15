Broccoli City Announces New Additions To #broccolicon Speaker Lineup And Prepares Attendees To "build Broccoli Cities"

Thousands to Descend on Washington, D.C., April 29 – May 6 to Celebrate the

Five-Year Anniversary of Broccoli City's Flagship Music Festival

1 2 3 4 BroccoliCon Speaker Lineup Broccoli City Conference Broccoli City Festival Lineup Power of One WASHINGTON - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Broccoli City, a leading non-profit organization committed to educating, equipping and mobilizing millennials to build thriving urban communities, announced new additions to the #BroccoliCon speaker lineup today. BroccoliCon, an immersive social entrepreneurship focused two-day conference, is part of a weeklong series of events the organization announced it would be rolling out to celebrate the five-year anniversary of its flagship music festival.



"We launched the Power of One campaign last year where people could earn a festival ticket by volunteering at a community service event; within 24hours, all the events we posted, reached capacity. It was great to see the dedication to improving our communities, but I think that's when we really realized the potential that our generation has to create lasting change wasn't being fully tapped and that we needed to do more as an organization to educate people" said Brandon McEachern, Broccoli City Founder. "With the five-year anniversary of our music festival coming up, we knew that this would be the perfect time to bring together pioneers across different industries who are making an impact in our communities. We're excited to provide our peers with the opportunity to discover the ideas, inspiration, and tools to help them Build Broccoli Cities and make a lasting impact for years to come."



#BroccoliCon is expected to corral hundreds of next-generation leaders with forward thinking businesses and nonprofits for a dynamic exchange of ideas. This year's "Building Broccoli Cities" themed conference will equip attendees with the resources and information needed to build thriving, resilient communities by exploring complex social issues through the lenses of innovation, collaboration, and social entrepreneurship.



Featured speakers include:

Jason White, Head of Marketing, Beats by Dre

Dr. Cheryl Dorsey, President, Echoing Green

Shahendra Ohneswere, VP of Creative Marketing, RocNation

Benjamin Gott, Founder, Boxed Water Is Better

Agatha Achindu, Founder, Yummy Spoonfuls

Gene Gurkoff, Founder, Charity Miles

Helena Hansen, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, NYU Medical Center

Dr. Julianne Malveaux, Founder, Economic Education

Michael Lastoria, Co-Founder & CEO, &Pizza



Programming will include interactive panel discussions and workshops, inspiring keynotes, cooking demos, book signings, film screenings, live art and music pop-ups, networking receptions and special events.



To purchase Broccoli City Conference tickets, please visit



Contact

Maurice Starks

Wagner and Company

***@wagnerandcompany.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12621390/1

https://www.prlog.org/ 12621390/2

https://www.prlog.org/ 12621390/3

https://www.prlog.org/ 12621390/4 Maurice StarksWagner and Company End -- Broccoli City, a leading non-profit organization committed to educating, equipping and mobilizing millennials to build thriving urban communities, announced new additions to the #BroccoliCon speaker lineup today. BroccoliCon, an immersive social entrepreneurship focused two-day conference, is part of a weeklong series of events the organization announced it would be rolling out to celebrate the five-year anniversary of its flagship music festival."We launched the Power of One campaign last year where people could earn a festival ticket by volunteering at a community service event; within 24hours, all the events we posted, reached capacity. It was great to see the dedication to improving our communities, but I think that's when we really realized the potential that our generation has to create lasting change wasn't being fully tapped and that we needed to do more as an organization to educate people" said Brandon McEachern, Broccoli City Founder. "With the five-year anniversary of our music festival coming up, we knew that this would be the perfect time to bring together pioneers across different industries who are making an impact in our communities. We're excited to provide our peers with the opportunity to discover the ideas, inspiration, and tools to help them Build Broccoli Cities and make a lasting impact for years to come."#BroccoliCon is expected to corral hundreds of next-generation leaders with forward thinking businesses and nonprofits for a dynamic exchange of ideas. This year's "Building Broccoli Cities" themed conference will equip attendees with the resources and information needed to build thriving, resilient communities by exploring complex social issues through the lenses of innovation, collaboration, and social entrepreneurship.Featured speakers include:Jason White, Head of Marketing, Beats by DreDr. Cheryl Dorsey, President, Echoing GreenShahendra Ohneswere, VP of Creative Marketing, RocNationBenjamin Gott, Founder, Boxed Water Is BetterAgatha Achindu, Founder, Yummy SpoonfulsGene Gurkoff, Founder, Charity MilesHelena Hansen, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, NYU Medical CenterDr. Julianne Malveaux, Founder, Economic EducationMichael Lastoria, Co-Founder & CEO, &PizzaProgramming will include interactive panel discussions and workshops, inspiring keynotes, cooking demos, book signings, film screenings, live art and music pop-ups, networking receptions and special events.To purchase Broccoli City Conference tickets, please visit BCFestival.com