Michael Saunders & Company Announces Record Listing on Longboat Key, Florida
"This record listing is an indication of the growing popularity of luxury properties over the last several years, particularly in highly desirable areas such as Longboat Key," said Michael Saunders, Founder & CEO of Michael Saunders & Company, who leads the region for top-producing company in luxury listings and sales. "We are honored to represent some of the most distinctive residences on Florida's Gulf Coast, and the level of craftsmanship and detail in this home is breathtaking. This is a rare opportunity for the most discerning buyer, and we are very pleased that the sellers carefully selected Michael Saunders & Company to represent them."
According to Trendgraphix, sales of luxury properties in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties rose by 17 percent in the month of January. There are currently 20 active listings of properties priced at $8 million or higher in the three-county area. Michael Saunders & Company recently represented the seller and buyer of a condominium with a selling price of $5.25 million, the highest priced condominium on Longboat Key since 2013.
Listing agent Michael Moulton reported, "This new record-setting listing is one of only eight beachfront homes behind the gates of the Longboat Key Club. With nearly 20,000 square feet of living space, it is also in the top five largest homes in the tri-county area, according to tax records."
More informal spaces are woven throughout – for instance, the grand salon is divided into a game room, a living room with an entertainment wall, and a paneled bar. The sunroom has an ice cream parlor and durable leather couches and chairs to accommodate visitors from the pool area.
The Longboat Key Club also features a world-class golf course, tennis courts, restaurant, spa and marina. Residents of the area are only five minutes from famed St. Armands Circle and a short distance from downtown Sarasota. The area is resplendent in culture, dining and outdoor amenities.
