News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Legendary Custom Homes Awarded Prestigious Green Building Certification
Custom home builder Legendary Custom Homes has been awarded LEED Gold for its new property at 3530 Michigan Ave., Hyde Park, OH 45208
3530 Michigan Ave., is located in Cincinnati, OH's highly desirable neighborhood of Hyde Park. This is a 4,388 square foot custom craftsman style home (http://legendarycustomhomes.com/
Cincinnati, OH based Legendary Custom Homes achieved LEED Gold homes certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions aimed at achieving high performance, and after going through rigorous tests, measurements, and on-site inspections.
Certification was awarded after being ranked on a variety of factors including:
· Sustainability of home site
· Water efficiency
· Energy savings
· Energy and atmosphere
· Resource and material usage
· Indoor air quality
· Innovative design
· Location and transportation
LEED certification continues to be a highly sought out designation by all types of organizations and developers around the world. As of February 14th, 2017 the USGBC (http://www.usgbc.org/
"Market transformation happens one building at a time. The Legendary Custom Homes project understands the value of LEED and has exemplified extraordinary leadership in reshaping their sector," said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO of the US Green Building Council. He adds that "The success of LEED is due to the partnership and support of those committed to advancing green building sustainability. Each new LEED certification is one step closer to revolutionizing the environment in which we live, work, and play."
Family owned and operated, Legendary Custom Homes specializes in teardown and rebuild homes in prime Cincinnati neighborhoods. In addition to Hyde Park (http://legendarycustomhomes.com/
For more information on this home on Michigan Avenue, and others recently built by this quality custom home builder visit www.LegendaryCustomHomes.com.
Contact
Legendary Custom Homes
5132948866
***@legendarycustomhomes.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse