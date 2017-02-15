International Pairs World Final 3 Year agreement signed with JJW Hotels

JJW Hotels to Host International Pairs at the 5 Star Penina Hotel and Golf Resort

Contact

Golf Partners Worldwide

***@golfpartnersworldwide.com Golf Partners Worldwide

End

-- Golf Partners Worldwide, are delighted to announce that agreement has been reached with JJW Hotels to host International Pairs World Finals for the next three years.JJW Hotels & Resorts owns and operates an extensive collection of luxury hotels, resorts, golf courses, spas and restaurants all over Europe. In Portugal, JJW boasts three luxury hotels, five golf courses, and world renowned centres of golfing excellence.The 2017 International Pairs World Final will be hosted for the first time in Portugal at the world famous 5 star Penina Hotel & Golf Resort with the event being staged on the Sir Henry Cotton Championship Course, a frequent holder of the Portuguese Open, and was the first course to be constructed in the Algarve.The International Pairs World Final 2018/19 will be hosted at its five-star sister hotel, Dona Filipa, with the event being played at the exclusive San Lorenzo Golf Club, which has been ranked 15th in the 'Top 100 Golf Resorts in Continental Europe' by Golf World Magazine. It was designed by US golf course architects, Joseph Lee and Rocky Roquemore, and has been consistently voted one of the best in Europe for over 25 years.Sandra Matos Sales & Marketing , Director JJW Hotels said "We are delighted that Golf Partners have chosen JJW Hotels for the next three years and looking forward to welcoming golfers from around the world to Portugal for this unique event.Patrick Mulcrone, Managing Director, Golf Partners Worldwide was equally pleased with the new agreement stating "having a three year agreement in place makes planning the next three years so much easier for our overseas franchisees and JJW Hotels are the perfect fit, giving our competitors a truly top class resort each year".Notes to EditorsGolf Partners Worldwide create, organise, promote and operate global golf tournaments for amateur golfers, allowing players from around the world to compete against each other in professionally managed golf tournaments.Golf Partners Worldwide already own the intellectual property to the two largest amateur golf events in the world; the Transatlantic Team Challenge originally created in 1997 and International Pairs in 1998, and they remain the largest amateur golf events in the World.