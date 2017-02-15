News By Tag
* Women
* Teens
* Education
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Women's History Month Event Explores Ways to EmPOWER 21st Century Girls
Empowered Flower Girl - in partnership with the Skyline Club - is celebrating sisterhood and exploring what it takes to raise and support POWERful girls in the 21st century
On Thursday, March 9 (during Women's History Month), Empowered Flower Girl - in partnership with the Skyline Club's Emerging Leaders - will host "EmPOWERing 21st Century Girls."
The event aims to bridge the gap between 20th and 21st century women and girls while encouraging sisterhood and empathy. Participants will engage in inter-generational activities as well as learn about local organizations and programs supporting girls' positive development. The event features a panel discussion, author meet and greet, appetizers and door prizes.
Rasheda Kamaria Williams, Empowered Flower Girl founder and author of "Be EmPOWERed: How to Live Above & Beyond Life's Drama," will sign copies of her new guidebook for girls and representatives from Lips & Hips will showcase their line of vegan lip glosses for teens.
"The ultimate goal of this event is to boost understanding and empathy across generations while combating behaviors and norms that lead to drama, relational aggression and other challenges young women face," Rasheda said.
EmPOWERing 21st Century Girls will be held at the Skyline Club, 2000 Town Center (28th floor) in Southfield, Michigan. Girls 11 and older and their parents, guardians or other adult chaperones are encouraged to attend. Admission is $10 per couple.
RSVP is required. Call the Skyline Club at 248-350-9898. Learn more about Empowered Flower Girl at http://empoweredflowergirl.com/
Contact
Rasheda Kamaria Williams
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse