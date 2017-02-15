 
News By Tag
* Women
* Teens
* Education
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Southfield
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Women's History Month Event Explores Ways to EmPOWER 21st Century Girls

Empowered Flower Girl - in partnership with the Skyline Club - is celebrating sisterhood and exploring what it takes to raise and support POWERful girls in the 21st century
 
 
EmPOWERing 21st Century Girls
EmPOWERing 21st Century Girls
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- From cyberbullying to societal pressure, 21st century girls are coping with the pangs adolescence both on and offline. But because of technological advances, they also have unlimited resources and opportunities to live powerfully.

On Thursday, March 9 (during Women's History Month), Empowered Flower Girl - in partnership with the Skyline Club's Emerging Leaders - will host "EmPOWERing 21st Century Girls."

The event aims to bridge the gap between 20th and 21st century women and girls while encouraging sisterhood and empathy. Participants will engage in inter-generational activities as well as learn about local organizations and programs supporting girls' positive development. The event features a panel discussion, author meet and greet, appetizers and door prizes.

Rasheda Kamaria Williams, Empowered Flower Girl founder and author of "Be EmPOWERed: How to Live Above & Beyond Life's Drama," will sign copies of her new guidebook for girls and representatives from Lips & Hips will showcase their line of vegan lip glosses for teens.

"The ultimate goal of this event is to boost understanding and empathy across generations while combating behaviors and norms that lead to drama, relational aggression and other challenges young women face," Rasheda said.

EmPOWERing 21st Century Girls will be held at the Skyline Club, 2000 Town Center (28th floor) in Southfield, Michigan. Girls 11 and older and their parents, guardians or other adult chaperones are encouraged to attend. Admission is $10 per couple.

RSVP is required. Call the Skyline Club at 248-350-9898. Learn more about Empowered Flower Girl at http://empoweredflowergirl.com/.

Contact
Rasheda Kamaria Williams
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Women, Teens, Education
Industry:Family
Location:Southfield - Michigan - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Empowered Flower Girl PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share