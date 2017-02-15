 
News By Tag
* Solar
* Renewable
* Photovoltaic
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sausalito
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

Newman-Crows Landing Unified School District gets Solar from Onyx Renewable Partners L.P

 
 
Newman Crows Photo
Newman Crows Photo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Solar
* Renewable
* Photovoltaic

Industry:
* Energy

Location:
* Sausalito - California - US

Subject:
* Projects

SAUSALITO, Calif. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Onyx Renewable Partners L.P. ("Onyx") and the Newman- Crows Landing Unified School District are set to begin installation of solar photovoltaic carport structures.  Onyx will provide over 1 MW of electricity to four of the district's schools – Hurd Barrington Elementary, Orestimba High, YOLO Middle and Von Renner Elementary School – along with vehicle charging stations, capable of charging up to 24 cars simultaneously.

The solar arrays, initially projected to save $4 million over 20 years, are now expected to save the district an estimated $6 million in energy costs throughout the next twenty years, according to Matt Vargas, the district's director of operations and maintenance.  Construction is expected to begin on or around February 20, 2017 and be completed by June 23, 2017.  The Power Purchase Agreement is over a twenty-year period with Newman- Crows Landing having the option, at the end of the term, to renew the agreement, purchase the system, or have Onyx remove the system from the properties.

Superintendent Randy Fillpot says, "Our District is looking forward to the partnership with Onyx and saving on our future electric bills."  The savings of which will, of course, allow for more of the school's budget to be devoted to teaching the students rather than keeping the lights on.

Onyx has been working diligently to make sure the district is able to reach their future energy goals. "We are proud to assist the Newman-Crows Landing Unified School District in their pursuit of a more sustainable energy future," says Matt Rosenblum, CEO of Onyx.

About Onyx Renewable Partners L.P.

Onyx is a renewable energy development company established by funds managed by Blackstone Energy Partners that is focused on greenfield development in the North American solar and wind sectors. The Onyx team brings over 250 years of collective industry experience and perspective, having developed more than 1 GW of renewable projects. As a full service firm with capabilities including development and construction through financing and operations, Onyx is able to provide creative solutions to large energy users and land owners in North America. Onyx prides itself on its ability to bring together exceptional talent with deep industry knowledge to solve challenging issues for customers looking to maximize renewable power generation. Onyx Renewables is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit our website at www.onyxrenewables.com. (http://www.onyxrenewables.com/)

Contact
Monica Sargent, Marketing Director
***@onyxrenewables.com
End
Source:
Email:***@onyxrenewables.com Email Verified
Tags:Solar, Renewable, Photovoltaic
Industry:Energy
Location:Sausalito - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Onyx Renewable Partners LP News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share