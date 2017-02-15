News By Tag
Newman-Crows Landing Unified School District gets Solar from Onyx Renewable Partners L.P
The solar arrays, initially projected to save $4 million over 20 years, are now expected to save the district an estimated $6 million in energy costs throughout the next twenty years, according to Matt Vargas, the district's director of operations and maintenance. Construction is expected to begin on or around February 20, 2017 and be completed by June 23, 2017. The Power Purchase Agreement is over a twenty-year period with Newman- Crows Landing having the option, at the end of the term, to renew the agreement, purchase the system, or have Onyx remove the system from the properties.
Superintendent Randy Fillpot says, "Our District is looking forward to the partnership with Onyx and saving on our future electric bills." The savings of which will, of course, allow for more of the school's budget to be devoted to teaching the students rather than keeping the lights on.
Onyx has been working diligently to make sure the district is able to reach their future energy goals. "We are proud to assist the Newman-Crows Landing Unified School District in their pursuit of a more sustainable energy future," says Matt Rosenblum, CEO of Onyx.
About Onyx Renewable Partners L.P.
Onyx is a renewable energy development company established by funds managed by Blackstone Energy Partners that is focused on greenfield development in the North American solar and wind sectors. The Onyx team brings over 250 years of collective industry experience and perspective, having developed more than 1 GW of renewable projects. As a full service firm with capabilities including development and construction through financing and operations, Onyx is able to provide creative solutions to large energy users and land owners in North America. Onyx prides itself on its ability to bring together exceptional talent with deep industry knowledge to solve challenging issues for customers looking to maximize renewable power generation. Onyx Renewables is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit our website at www.onyxrenewables.com. (http://www.onyxrenewables.com/
