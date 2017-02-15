 
Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

Triathlon Series, the first triathlon board game that speaks about strength and mindfulness

Triathlon Series is the first in a series of board games dedicated to athletes. It is a game that encourages the get-together of sports-minded friends that talk about the same subjects: how to train and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
 
 
poza_1
poza_1
 
BUCHAREST, Romania - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- About Triathlon Series

Triathlon Series is a board game launched in 2016. Internationale Spieltage 2016 marks its international takeoff. The game invites you to become an amateur triathlete struggling to find the time for training and steady your mental and energy state to be as ready as you possible can for the race. Your objective is to be the first at the finish line.

During the two stages of the game – training and race - you have to train the necessary skills (swim, bike, run) and develop the personal expertise (strength and mindfulness) in order to choose the right strategy.

All the choices you make, the way to manage the time, measure your energy and keep your motivation strong, as well as your physical strength have a direct influence on your performance during the game and become a huge influence on the ranking. Train continuously, develop intelligent tactics, become one body and mind and your winning chances will grow exponentially.

They say triathlon doesn't build character, it reveals it.

Triathlon Series is a story about you, about how you can become a better version and how each intelligently measured drop of energy can help answer the challenge of overcoming the others and, most of all, overcoming yourself.

Who plays Triathlon Series

For the non-professional athletes, Triathlon Series means staying connected to their interest zone. For everybody else, there are no limitations: no matter if you participate in triathlons or you have never gone to a gym in your entire life, if you are a grown up or a child, if you have an entire library of board games or none.

Triathlon Series is also a friendly way of introducing sports to children and to encourage them to practice athletic activities that will lead to a harmonious development.

Playing time: 45-90 minutes; 2-4 players; playing age - 14 y.o.

Triathlon Series, the first professional product of this kind, is available on http://www.afterracegames.com/

Contact
AfterRace / Ruxandra Hristescu
***@afterrace.ro
End
Source:
Email:***@afterrace.ro
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
