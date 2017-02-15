 
Industry News





NEW Siren™ Air Flow Alarm, brought to you by Sensocon, Inc

Designed to fulfill the exhaust alarm requirement for NSF/ANSI Standard 49, the Siren™ provides visual and audible indications for decreases in air flow.
 
 
LAKELAND, Fla. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Sensocon, Inc., a leading manufacturer of differential pressure, air velocity, and flow products, announces the new Series AFA SirenTM Air Flow Alarm.  The SirenTM is an air flow monitor designed to provide high visibility indication through its vibrant LED bars which alert you to decreases in air flow.  These high visibility LED bars are backed by a clear audible alarm and relay output to assist in alerting you to decreases in air flow.  The SirenTM was created for Class II Biosafety Cabinets (BSC) in order to fulfill the exhaust air flow alarm requirement of NSF/ANSI Standard 49.  The alarm can also be used in other hood applications that require air flow to be monitored.  Regardless of how you choose to use it, the 2% repeatability of the SirenTM will ensure a consistent and reliable performance to keep you informed of your air flow status.  Its quick installation process will also save time and hassle that typical installations bring.

Each SirenTM unit comes standard with a night set back option, two mounting options, and includes a pluggable terminal block for night set back, relay, and power connection should it be required instead of the standard power adapter.  For more information regarding the Siren, please visit:

http://www.sensocon.com/Series-AFA-Siren-air-flow-monitor...

To learn more about the SirenTM Air Flow Alarm or other products by Sensocon, Inc., feel free to visit our website at www.sensocon.com, call us at (863)248-2800, or reach us through email at info@sensocon.com.

