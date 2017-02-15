News By Tag
NEW Siren™ Air Flow Alarm, brought to you by Sensocon, Inc
Designed to fulfill the exhaust alarm requirement for NSF/ANSI Standard 49, the Siren™ provides visual and audible indications for decreases in air flow.
Each SirenTM unit comes standard with a night set back option, two mounting options, and includes a pluggable terminal block for night set back, relay, and power connection should it be required instead of the standard power adapter. For more information regarding the Siren, please visit:
http://www.sensocon.com/
To learn more about the SirenTM Air Flow Alarm or other products by Sensocon, Inc., feel free to visit our website at www.sensocon.com, call us at (863)248-2800, or reach us through email at info@sensocon.com.
