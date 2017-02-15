Systweak Launches Photo Exif Editor for Mac

The intuitive app helps in editing metadata of single as well as multiple photos

Contact

Systweak Software

***@systweak.com Systweak Software

End

-- Systweak Software has launched Photo Exif Editor, atool for Mac users.Photos EXIF Editor makes it possible to edit EXIF information of thousands of photos on Macs. The major functions of the app include reading and writing EXIF, GPS, IPTC, XMP, deletion of metadata individually or of batches of photos and setting photo modification/original date-time from EXIF information. It also creates automatic back up of the original metadata of the photo and gives users the flexibility to create presets of repetitive metadata to speed up processing. The app supports various common image formats.Some time back, Systweak had released Tweak Photos, a batch photo editing app for Mac. Photo Exif Editor, however, is aimed at editing and upgrading metadata information of single as well as multiple photos. Users can edit meta data of selected images, restore original metadata, clean meta data information and customize their date, time and geolocation."Metadata in photography is as important as the photos themselves. It shows information about who clicked the photo, when it was clicked and what kind of device was used to take the photo. Certain metadata entries are generated automatically by the camera. Such auto-generations may or may not be accurate and that is why a product like Photo Exif Editor is so handy. It helps users organize and manage their photos in a better way" said Shrishail Rana, CEO, Systweak Software."Photo editors are available in the market by the scores. However, we often overlook technicalities in a bid to create impeccable photos. Photo Exif Editor complements our Tweak Photos app to ensure photo edits are not just limited to beautification,"added Sudhir Sharma, Product Manager.Photo Exif Editor is compatible with OS X 10.10 or later, 64-bit processor and can be downloaded from here:: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps since last 18 years to improve the average user's digital experience. It has recently been featured in "100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers" list by the enterprise solutions magazine, CIO Review. Some of the company's flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, Discovery Channel's tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user-base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.