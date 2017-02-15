JJ Graci launches new Horse Racing website

Long time horseman, radio and TV personality JJ Graci, along with his wife Samm, have launched a new Horse Racing website designed to be a portal into the Sport Of Kings.

Contact

JJ Graci

***@posttimewithjjgraci.com JJ Graci

End

-- JJ Graci has been involved in Thoroughbred Horse Racing at just about every level, and for a long time. He entered the game in 1962 as an owner and trainer, and has never left. He holds the record for leading trainer at the old Atlantic City race course, and has numerous wins at every stage of the game under his belt. He's had success buying, breeding, owning, and training horses. His career and the longevity of it and his continued success speaks volumes towards his and Samm's commitment to the sport they love.In 1985 JJ branched out into media and never looked back. He pioneered several prominent, innovative and successful media ventures bringing coverage and exposure to the great sport of Thoroughbred Horse racing. He was involved in the launching, production, management, or hosting of such outlets as: Nuttin But a Horse Race, Equine Network Productions, At The Races, The Winners Circle, Down The Stretch, and Racing Across America. The radio show At The Races captured the Cape Award for programming excellence. JJ's experience is in radio, cable TV, and even major networks. He was the spokesman for Team Afleet Alex during the famous colt's Triple Crown campaign which saw him take one of the most dramatic Preakness stakes ever, and The Belmont Stakes as well. JJ and Samm were also involved in putting together Alex's Lemonade Stand during the magnificent horse's run, which raised over $3 million dollars for research in children's cancer. This no doubt was instrumental in Team Afleet Alex's special Eclipse Award.JJ was asked to host a daily program called "J.J. GRACI'S CALL TO THE POST", followed soon after by the acclaimed "IT'S POST TIME WITH J.J. GRACI"! WIP received a local Emmy Award for the broadcast of the Jersey Derby hosted by JJ Graci. In 1999 JJ relocated to South Florida where he immediately made his mark by winning Calder's 2000 Breeders Cup Handicap with the Cinderella Horse of the Year CYBIL. Cybil was a $2,200 Keeneland Sale purchase and earned almost $300,000 in her career.JJ re-established his radio career in Florida with AT THE RACES which was aired on Fox Sports radio from 2002-2004. The advent of the internet gave Graci a new venue to increase his audience as the show was broadcasted on attheracesandbeyond.com. As the show became more popular nationally, Sirius radio saw the potential of the show and added it to it's' sports talk schedule. The show debuted on Sirius Satellite radio in the summer of 2005. Sirius has approximately 10 million subscribers.Now JJ and Samm have set their sights on the internet and all the exposure that venue, along with social media can bring to the game.They have launched the website :With this site they offer a one stop shop into the sport they have devoted their lives to. The site has links to articles and news, race replays, the popular column Past the Wire by Jonathan Stettin, and so much more.JJ and Samm invite you all to visut their site and view first hand what they have to offer. They also invite and welcome your comments.