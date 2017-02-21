Author Agnes Masobeng releases first dramatic short story for an upcoming collection

"A Slow Painful Death" - The First Agnes Masobeng story in a series to be released this year

* Products CAPE TOWN, South Africa - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Author Agnes Masobeng has just released her very first short story for a collection of short stories she is planning to release in 2017. After having written for the National Novel Writing Month competition, she finally launched her words at the world.



Born as Nteboheleng Agnes Masobeng, Agnes is a young, independent Mosotho lady and a writer. She is a bachelor's degree holder from the National University of Lesotho. Zakes Mda's works awoke in Agnes the beast that had been sleeping. Through that inspiration she started writing in High School and reciting poems at the assembly, church and many other functions. In 2015, she had her first experience of National Novel Writing Month and she's been hooked ever since. It was towards the end of 2016 when she started writing poems on Wattpad. Currently she is a member of FAME theatre club.



Here is a short teaser for the short story:



"THE FIRST SHORT STORY IN A SERIES TO BE RELEASED THIS YEAR!



John has had a hard life. Having been insecure about himself for most of it, he is surrounded by financial difficulty and social ineptitude. And then he met Mary... dear, sweet, beautiful Mary. For some reason, she could love him. Somehow, she managed to stay with him through everything his dismal life could throw his way. That is until she suddenly moved away and never returned.



Meet the narrator who dreams about John's life, how his life rises and falls, and the conclusion to the final trial he must face. For there are many secrets in this world, and the last revelations might just be enough to send John over the edge....."



For more information, visit the Amazon page:



https://celenicearth.wordpress.com



Contact

Celenic Earth Publications

