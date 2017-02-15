 
February 2017
Gavin Carruthers Joins Vistra Fund Services Jersey as Director

 
 
CENTRAL LONDON, England - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Vistra is delighted to announce the appointment of Gavin Carruthers as Director of its Jersey Fund Services business.

As Director, Gavin will join the Funds team on the island who specialise in all aspects of corporate, fiduciary and administrative solutions for alternative investment structures, including real estate and private equity funds.

Gavin brings a wealth of corporate and funds knowledge, obtained during a 15 year career in both the onshore and offshore financial services industry.

Prior to joining Vistra, Gavin worked for Intertrust (formerly Elian and Ogier) and PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

Gavin's current experience includes real estate fund administration, private equity fund administration and the administration of the provision of Operator Services to UK Unregulated Collective Investment Schemes in accordance with FCA requirements.

Managing Director of Vistra Jersey, Jane Pearce, commented: "Gavin's experience in the Funds area will be a very important addition to our team and I look forward to working with him to help us build and grow our business."

For further information, please contact:

Jane Pearce, Managing Director

Vistra Jersey

Email: jane.pearce@vistra.com

Tel: +44 1534 504730

About Vistra

Ranked in the top four corporate service providers globally, Vistra is a versatile group of professionals, providing a uniquely broad range of services and solutions. Our capabilities span across company formations to trust, fiduciary, and fund administration services. Vistra employs over 2,600 employees in 67 offices across 41 jurisdictions.

As a leading global player with expert industry knowledge and location specialists Vistra has a deep understanding of the professional worlds of our clients and a proven track record of offering highly versatile solutions, providing the people, processes, and products that help our clients get the most from their international business.

For more information, please visit: www.vistra.com/about-us
Source:www.vistra.com
