Find out what Textile Technologies could do for your business

They offer the largest range of heat resistant and high performance textiles in the world with techniques including weaving, braiding and in-house coating. Textile Technologies also work closely with other leading manufacturers to keep at the forefront of textile innovation and continually please their customers. Their focus is on developing products for industries where extreme conditions occur on a daily basis, and technologies are needed to ensure the safety, health and well being of all the staff.
The industries Textile Technologies currently work within include: water treatment, fire safety, glass transformation, power generation, automotive, shipbuilding, mining and many others. This broad range of clientele means that they have learnt to adapt to the requirements of many industries and make them experts in their field and are continuously expanding their staff expertise alongside the range of industries to keep at the forefront of any market breakthroughs.
Get in touch today for a personalized overview of what Textile Technologies could do for your business, from thermal fiberglass insulation
