V3CUBE To launch uber app clone in persian language in iran

 
 
AHMEDABAD, India - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Iran and other Middle-eastern countries are all set to welcome the Uber app clone in Persian language. This amazing and unique app is being launched by none other than V3CUBE Technolabs LLB, who has already launched this on-demand taxi clone in RTLlanguages like Farsi, Urdu and Hebrew. The success of this app in these languages created a demand for a similar app in Persian, hence the launch of Uber taxi clone for Iran.

People who are in the on demand industry are already familiar with the name of V3CUBE. They are very widely known for their share-economy apps like ride sharing, Uber, Uber for X and other such apps that have made their mark in the entrepreneurial world. Their products have successfully been launched in several countries all over the globe and all the entrepreneurs have nothing but praise for the company and its products.

V3CUBE is a company that was set up in with a view to make a difference in the mobile technology world. However, the share economy held great appeal to the team and that is when they decided to venture in carpooling and other similar apps. Having worked on over 1200 projects already, their expertise and knowledge is second to none. Designing the Uber taxi clone for Iran was a challenge that they have overcome successfully.

The Uber app clone in Persian languagecomes in a set of three for that perfectly synchronized riding experience– the driver app, the passenger app and an admin panel. The app is fully automated enabling the whole application to work effortlessly from the time a rider first registers and looks for a ride to completion of the ride and subsequently automated payment. The whole process is just by tapping on the app. In direct competition with the original app, this app has features that are bigger and better, thus making it a favourite for all software companies who are looking to sell it to their end clients, taxi companies and budding entrepreneurs who wish to start their own taxi business.

The V3CUBE team handles all the nitty gritty, including configuring, setting up and launching the app. The amazing thing about this app is that it can launched from anywhere in the world and V3CUBE will do just that, that too in just three days. After the launch, they will make sure that there are no initial hiccups and will ensure their support in the initial days till you are confidently running the business. They will brand the app in your name, make any changes and customization that you require and also change the product in the language and currency of your choice, so that you get that perfect package.

To check out that seamless synchronization and the perfectly smooth operation of the Uber app clone in Persian language, visit http://www.v3cube.com/uber-app-clone-in-persian-language.php

Their Uber app clone is not limited to the taxi industry only. It can be customized to any on demand service of your choice.

Check out their on demand product portfolio and take your pick. If what you require is not there, all you need to do is contact them and discuss your needs and they will design your app and bring it to life. V3CUBE design their products with a passion and this is evident in all their products like food sharing clone, ride sharing clone and other share economy products.

For a full list of their services, and their portfolio visit http://www.v3cube.com and check out how each product is a work of pure passion and professionalism.

Page Updated Last on: Feb 21, 2017
