IFLM completes MOU for joint venture with Vendetti's of Oxford, Michigan

-- Independent Film Development Corp. a diversified, publicly-held hospitality and entertainment company, today announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Vendetti's Pizza and Pasta of Oxford, Michigan to form a joint venture to manufacture and market Vendetti's signature sandwich, The Spanky™."This is a great move for IFLM and Vendetti's,"said IFLM CEO Jeff Ritchie. "The Spanky Sandwich has been a favorite inparts of Michigan for more than 40 years. It's time for the rest of the country to fall in love with it, too.""Our family has been making these for years," said Vendetti's co-owner Carol Vendetti-Tacia. "When my father started the business back in the 1960s, he took pride in doing everything the right way. He always used the freshest and best ingredients. We're keeping the tradition alive by doing everything the same old fashioned way."The Spanky Sandwich features an in-house baked pepperoni bun, stuffed with meat sauce and smothered with melted mozzarella. It is currently marketed through Vendetti's flagship location in Oxford, Michigan and via their food truck."We're looking forward to sharing our signature sandwich with the world," said co-owner Dino Vendetti. "We've been a Michigan tradition for decades. Time to spread the word: there is nothing like a Spanky.""These are exciting times for IFLM," said CEO Ritchie. "Our foray into the hospitality side of the business creates additional opportunities for us to grow."Based in Irvine, California, Independent Film Development Corporation is developing a multi-pronged approach to hospitality management, digital content creation and commercial real estate acquisition.This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.C. David Pugh, CCO of IFLM914-763-3229DaveP@IndyFilmCorp.comFollow us on Twitter: @IFLMnewsfeed