February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

Swyx is shaping the global online conversation on Unified Communications

- Amongst the top Twitter influencers, Swyx is ranked 8th amongst global brands
 
 
Swyx UC via Cloud or On-Premise
Swyx UC via Cloud or On-Premise
 
UXBRIDGE, England - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Swyx is considered to be one of the top 100 influencers on Twitter when it comes to "unified communications" according to a new report from Influencer Relationship Management company, Onalytica. Covering both brands and individuals, Swyx comes eighth in the list of most prominent companies, giving them a dominant voice within the active online community.

The conclusions of the report entitled, "Unified Communications: Top 100 Influencers and Brands" revealed that on Twitter, Swyx is heavily involved in the discussion of Unified Communications, showing that the European leader for unified communications for SMEs is ranked among the top 100 opinion formers of a highly engaged online community, which is characterised by a lively exchange between brands and individuals.

Swyx's impressive ranking demonstrates that the Dortmund-based unified communications specialist understands the direction of the international market. This is confirmed through the analysis of the main subjects featuring within the online community with the most widely discussed theme being the cloud, something that is at the heart of Swyx's corporate strategy. The company is continuously expanding its portfolio of communications solutions from the cloud and is addressing the needs of its customers in this area with tailor-made solutions.

In order to identify the most important brands and individuals, Onalytica evaluated more than 18,000 English-language tweets on the topic of Unified Communications over a period of 90 days.

About Swyx

Swyx your business.

Swyx operates as a pan-European market leader via two-tier distribution and over 1,200 authorised resellers: the Dortmund based company with dedicated offices in the UK and France sells not only software solutions in six languages, but also has a range of suitable phones and other hardware devices in its product portfolio.  Swyx's award-winning unified communications provides not only in-house (CPE) solutions, but also cloud-based variants with well-known partners: Europe already has 750,000 users that rely on Swyx, of which around 10 percent have chosen to use a cloud-based solution.  The company currently employs more than 150 staff who are responsible for continually improving the SwyxWare solution for the communication requirements of today and in the future.

For further information, see http://www.swyx.com.

Source:Swyx Solutions AG
