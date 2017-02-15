 
Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Ekran System adds free two-factor authentication functionality to its enterprise security solution

 
 
BUDAPEST, Hungary - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- On February 20th, Cloud Labs releases the new 5.1 version of its successful user action monitoring solution Ekran System. This new version includes a slew of new features, chief of which is two-factor authentication functionality for Windows Servers, offered completely free to use.

Requested by many customers, enterprise-level two-factor authentication for Windows Servers became the latest addition to the set of access management tools, available to Ekran System users. Based around regular Windows credentials, feature forces users to enter additional one-time password, received through a user's device. In addition to that, Ekran System also adds a special Free license, that can be activated by simply downloading and installing the latest version of the solution from official website and allows anyone to use this two-factor authentication functionality for free without any restrictions.

Two-factor authentication is a security standard, employed as a major part of access control strategy by many companies. Tying login procedure to the second factor, physical device, allows to increase account security and prevent illegitimate access to sensitive data. Crucial importance of two-factor authentication in terms of cyber security is why this Ekran System feature was made available for free without any restriction. As a mainly user action monitoring software, Ekran System provides additional access control and incident response capabilities in order to help clients meet compliance regulations,  strengthen defenses and combat both insider and outsider threats more effectively.

Apart from the free two-factor authentication (https://www.ekransystem.com/en/two-factor-authentication-...), new version of Ekran System boasts a slew of other additions and improvements, all of which come as a part of a Standard paid license:

· New monitoring capabilities, including clipboard monitoring and monitoring of remote IPs used to initiate the session

· Additional monitoring data protection by signing it with a trusted certificate

· Deepened integration with Active Directory and SysAid ticketing system

· Solaris OS and forced user authentication support for Linux

About Ekran System

Ekran System (https://www.ekransystem.com/) is a user action monitoring software, aimed at helping companies to detect and prevent insider threats and meet compliance regulations. It is designed for companies of any size, from large enterprises to small businesses and uses a flexible licensing scheme that makes deployment of any size cost-effective. Developed by a Cloud Labs, headquartered in Hungary, Ekran System is a robust agent-based monitoring solution that provides full video recording of all user sessions. It can record Windows servers and workstations, as well as any Linux SSH / Telnet session regardless of the user's level of privilege, applications or network protocols used.
