News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ekran System adds free two-factor authentication functionality to its enterprise security solution
Requested by many customers, enterprise-level two-factor authentication for Windows Servers became the latest addition to the set of access management tools, available to Ekran System users. Based around regular Windows credentials, feature forces users to enter additional one-time password, received through a user's device. In addition to that, Ekran System also adds a special Free license, that can be activated by simply downloading and installing the latest version of the solution from official website and allows anyone to use this two-factor authentication functionality for free without any restrictions.
Two-factor authentication is a security standard, employed as a major part of access control strategy by many companies. Tying login procedure to the second factor, physical device, allows to increase account security and prevent illegitimate access to sensitive data. Crucial importance of two-factor authentication in terms of cyber security is why this Ekran System feature was made available for free without any restriction. As a mainly user action monitoring software, Ekran System provides additional access control and incident response capabilities in order to help clients meet compliance regulations, strengthen defenses and combat both insider and outsider threats more effectively.
Apart from the free two-factor authentication (https://www.ekransystem.com/
· New monitoring capabilities, including clipboard monitoring and monitoring of remote IPs used to initiate the session
· Additional monitoring data protection by signing it with a trusted certificate
· Deepened integration with Active Directory and SysAid ticketing system
· Solaris OS and forced user authentication support for Linux
About Ekran System
Ekran System (https://www.ekransystem.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse