Virtual Assistant Emma Wilson Provides VA Services in NSW Area in Australia

Virtual Assistants offer specialized "niche" services to lawyers, realtors, as well as coaches; not forgetting lots of different other business people that may take advantage of the utilization of a Virtual Assistant.
 
 
SYDNEY, Australia - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- In today's economic climate, more business people are searching for various ways to standard in-office assist. The Virtual Assistance sector has witnessed much growth in the last several years, and lots of Virtual Assistants offer specialized "niche" services to lawyers, realtors, as well as coaches; not forgetting lots of different other business people that may take advantage of the utilization of a Virtual Assistant. This industry offers a solution for business people who don't necessarily require the cost of having an on-site assistant as well as who just have assistance on the "per project" basis.

Emma Wilson, founder and person who owns Upclose & Virtual  resides in NSW, Australia, but is able to offer assistance to businesses in encompassing states. Most of the clients which Emma works together with, she has certainly not met with face to face, as they are the case with a lot of Virtual Assistants. Along with today's technology, there isn't any issue providing help clients in some other states, because Virtual Assistants talk to customers via email, web chat, and phone. Emma utilizes a project management system created specifically for Virtual Assistants that may allow her clients use of see the progress she's making on their own projects.

"Many business people don't understand they have options with regards to assist with their organization," says Emma Wilson, owner of Upclose & Virtual. "They believe that if they are not prepared for or cannot afford full-time in-office help, they are stuck. Virtual assistance is an excellent middle ground since with a VA, you have to pay just for time-on-task through the minute."

Upclose & Virtual opened recently in NSW, Australia. Upclose & Virtual is a full-service virtual assistance company focusing on Phone Answering Service, Secretarial Services, Transcription Services, Typing Services, Virtual Assistant Services, Virtual Reception, Office Support. The company's founder as well as owner, Emma Wilson, started the company to assist fill a void in today's unsure economic times. Thankfully, technology has eliminated the restrictions of work as well as expanded resources so employing a virtual assistant is very cost-effective and may become a good thing for your business. A VA could possibly be the company's only admin resource, or hired only being an overflow basis.

Here are some customer testimonials:

"Competent, reliable and full of great ideas. Upclose & Virtual can be trusted to complete work to a great standard every time."
Eleanor Shakiba, - Think Learn Succeed

Upclose & Virtual (https://www.upcloseandvirtual.com.au/) has done some work with my price lists and has done a magnificent job and I recommend their services very highly.
Peter Cipollla - Direct Uniforms

Contact
Upclose & Virtual
Emma Wilson
02 9099 8046
info@upcloseandvirtual.com.au
