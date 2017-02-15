KKOFFEE Motion Picture announces two big budget movies "Jewel Theif" and "Dilli ke Thug"

KKOFFEE motion Pictures LLC, ANNOUNCE Two big budget Bollywood Movies under the title "Jewel Theif 2017 and Dilli ka Thug"

-- KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Announces two big budget Bollywood Movies:1. Jewel Theif 2017Plot of Story: The story implies with real story of the Theif who do the theft all around the world. The story in which love changes the life and the action of theif and tells how a girl can make a theif to the true human being.Casting will start from 26 Feb.Casting Agency: Indian Model Management Company.Budget of Film: 80 Crore INR.Financed by Adda Finance LLCDirected by: Anil Sharma (II)Producer: VMLength: 131 Min.2. Dilli ka thug: The story of the person who make BPO Fraud and makes money out of it. imspired from the true event which happen at Lucknow when the BPO issues form of Govt Schemes to general public. How the thug traced and caugth by the Young Business Enterpernor and the story which gives the alarming bell to BPO and Call Center to general public.Casting start from 2 MarchCasting Agency: Indian Model Management CompanyBudget of Film: 60 CroreDirector: Mastan BrosProducted: VMLength: 119 MinAbout KKOFFEE:KKOFFEE motion picture is one of leading production house of UK. Registered at Companies house UK and producing small films, With the available finance option from ADDA FINANCE, the KKOFFEE now steps into Bollywood for making big budget Films. KKOFFEE having all modern equipment and resources of film making with the experience in the acadamic and documentary film production.IMDB PROFILE