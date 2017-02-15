 
News By Tag
* KKOFFEE
* ADDA Finance
* Film Production
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


KKOFFEE Motion Picture announces two big budget movies "Jewel Theif" and "Dilli ke Thug"

KKOFFEE motion Pictures LLC, ANNOUNCE Two big budget Bollywood Movies under the title "Jewel Theif 2017 and Dilli ka Thug"
 
MUMBAI, India - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Announces two big budget Bollywood Movies:

1. Jewel Theif 2017

Plot of Story: The story implies with real story of the Theif who do the theft all around the world. The story in which love changes the life and the action of theif and tells how a girl can make a theif to the true human being.

Casting will start from 26 Feb.

Casting Agency: Indian Model Management Company.

Budget of Film: 80 Crore INR.

Financed by Adda Finance LLC

Directed by: Anil Sharma (II)

Producer: VM

Length: 131 Min.

2. Dilli ka thug: The story of the person who make BPO Fraud and makes money out of it. imspired from the true event which happen at Lucknow when the BPO issues form of Govt Schemes to general public. How the thug traced and caugth by the Young Business Enterpernor and the story which gives the alarming bell to BPO and Call Center to general public.

Casting start from 2 March

Casting Agency: Indian Model Management Company

Budget of Film: 60 Crore

Director: Mastan Bros

Producted: VM

Length: 119 Min

About KKOFFEE:

KKOFFEE motion picture is one of leading production house of UK. Registered at Companies house UK and producing small films, With the available finance option from ADDA FINANCE, the KKOFFEE now steps into Bollywood for making big budget Films. KKOFFEE having all modern equipment and resources of film making with the experience in the acadamic and documentary film production.


IMDB PROFILE

Contact
KKOFFEE
SAHIL KOTHARI
***@kkoffees.com
End
Source:KKOFFEE
Email:***@kkoffees.com Email Verified
Tags:KKOFFEE, ADDA Finance, Film Production
Industry:Movies
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share