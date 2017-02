AICPA Inks Resale Agreement with Learning.net

Learning.net Announces Enterprise Servicing of Top 100 Accounting-Tax Firms

-- AICPA and Learning.net have entered into an agreement whereby Learning.net is a reseller of AICPA owned on-demand courses and webcasts.Simultaneously with the AICPA relationship, Learning.net announces itsfor the 100 largest accounting-tax firms."We recognize that the large accounting firms have special requirements that demand specialized high-levels of service along with attention at an executive level," says Dan Cox, Learning.net's Vice-President. "Learning.net's executive team personally leads the support team who works directly with the Top 100 accounting firms to address learning requirements. And, our partnership with AICPA ensures that all levels of an accounting firm's learning requirements are addressed at an exemplary level."Learning.net is authorized to represent the full breadth of all AICPA owned on-demand courses and webcasts. Learning.net'swill include special bundles and large account services like:· Discounts on AICPA products· Bundling of AICPA products with other Learning.net offerings· "Per user" pricing and offeringsIn addition, theincludes a Service Level Agreement (SLA) support system that can include:· Free tracking & reporting· LMS (learning management system) administration· CPE trackingInformation about Learning.net'sis available at http://home.learning.net/ top100/ About Learning.net:Learning.net has been serving the learning requirements of the Accounting-Tax professional since 2000. Learning.net has close associations with both NASBA and AICPA and has been offering various Accounting-Tax related learning solutions for 17 years. Each year, Learning.net manages over 2 million learning hours by 200,000+ accounting professionals.