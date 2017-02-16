News By Tag
AICPA Inks Resale Agreement with Learning.net
Learning.net Announces Enterprise Servicing of Top 100 Accounting-Tax Firms
Simultaneously with the AICPA relationship, Learning.net announces its Top 100 Service for the 100 largest accounting-tax firms.
"We recognize that the large accounting firms have special requirements that demand specialized high-levels of service along with attention at an executive level," says Dan Cox, Learning.net's Vice-President. "Learning.net's executive team personally leads the support team who works directly with the Top 100 accounting firms to address learning requirements. And, our partnership with AICPA ensures that all levels of an accounting firm's learning requirements are addressed at an exemplary level."
Learning.net is authorized to represent the full breadth of all AICPA owned on-demand courses and webcasts. Learning.net's Top 100 Service will include special bundles and large account services like:
· Discounts on AICPA products
· Bundling of AICPA products with other Learning.net offerings
· "Per user" pricing and offerings
In addition, the Top 100 Service includes a Service Level Agreement (SLA) support system that can include:
· Free tracking & reporting
· LMS (learning management system) administration
· CPE tracking
Information about Learning.net's Top 100 Service is available at http://home.learning.net/
About Learning.net:
Media Contact
Dan Cox
408-602-0448
dan@learning.net
