 
News By Tag
* Aicpa
* Accounting
* Lms
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Newport Beach
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

AICPA Inks Resale Agreement with Learning.net

Learning.net Announces Enterprise Servicing of Top 100 Accounting-Tax Firms
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Aicpa
Accounting
Lms

Industry:
Accounting

Location:
Newport Beach - California - US

Subject:
Services

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- AICPA and Learning.net have entered into an agreement whereby Learning.net is a reseller of AICPA owned on-demand courses and webcasts.

Simultaneously with the AICPA relationship, Learning.net announces its Top 100 Service for the 100 largest accounting-tax firms.

"We recognize that the large accounting firms have special requirements that demand specialized high-levels of service along with attention at an executive level," says Dan Cox, Learning.net's Vice-President. "Learning.net's executive team personally leads the support team who works directly with the Top 100 accounting firms to address learning requirements. And, our partnership with AICPA ensures that all levels of an accounting firm's learning requirements are addressed at an exemplary level."

Learning.net is authorized to represent the full breadth of all AICPA owned on-demand courses and webcasts. Learning.net's Top 100 Service will include special bundles and large account services like:

·         Discounts on AICPA products

·         Bundling of AICPA products with other Learning.net offerings

·         "Per user" pricing and offerings

In addition, the Top 100 Service includes a Service Level Agreement (SLA) support system that can include:

·         Free tracking & reporting

·         LMS (learning management system) administration

·         CPE tracking

Information about Learning.net's Top 100 Service is available at http://home.learning.net/top100/

About Learning.net: Learning.net has been serving the learning requirements of the Accounting-Tax professional since 2000. Learning.net has close associations with both NASBA and AICPA and has been offering various Accounting-Tax related learning solutions for 17 years. Each year, Learning.net manages over 2 million learning hours by 200,000+ accounting professionals.

Media Contact
Dan Cox
408-602-0448
dan@learning.net
End
Source:
Email:***@learning.net
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share