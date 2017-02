Premier Electronics supplied the cameras for the diving teams at the 2016 Olimpics

PHD- 02_ with_ Wide_ Angle_ lens

-- The module provides HD 1920x1080/60/50/30/25 both i and p and 720p enabling it to be used with many platforms. SMPTE uses uncompressed video signals as the typical application involves movement of digital data over 75 ohm cables less than 100 meters long for SMPTE 292. SMPTE transmits data at a rate of 1.485Gbps. SMPTE has requirements for both timing jitter and alignment jitter. An FPGA with an SMPTE-capable transceiver must comply with both jitter standards, as well as the stringent parameters related to the amplitude and rise/fall times of the serial signals. In a typical solution, external components are used along with FPGAs to create an SMPTE-compliant solution. The primary pattern used to measure these jitter components is the 75% Intensity Colour Bar.The module is enhanced with true day/night capability and a newly developed Wide Dynamic Range feature (80dB), ensuring the highest quality of video even in difficult viewing conditions. It can provide either HD 3G-SDI or HD-SDI on a BNC coax output, greatly reducing the installation costs whilst providing HD over coax. There are also analogue PAL/NTSC outputs if required. The module utilises the next generation 2.1 Mega pixel 1/3" Bayer CMOS AltaChrome A3372-4T, 12 bit imaging System on Chip technology that provides the highest HDTV image quality at maximum video rate, lowest power and lowest random noise currently available. The built in 20x optical zoom, f=4.7 to 94.0mm, which gives a field of view from 59.4° to 3.0°, add to this the digital x12 gives a total of 240x making the unit ideally suited for industrial and security applications providing flexibility and reliability of use. It offers very low light sensitivity achieving 0.02lux mono 0.5lux colour. Powerful control features provide, white balance, sync int/external, AE, flip/reverse images and 8 points privacy masking. It is powered from 6V to 13.5VDC, weighs 290g and size is just 50mmW x64.3mmH x88mmvisit Visit http://www.premierelect.co.uk/ pdf/216818753_ Wide%20Angle% ... This new module brings broadcast standard HD video into a very affordable form whilst providing superb image quality and powerful interfaces to the user.