MilSatCom USA returns stateside to focus on optimising future US MilSatCom capabilities
SMi Group, organizers of leading industry event Global MilSatCom, announces the return of MilSatCom USA on June 28th and 29th 2017 at the Sheraton Pentagon City, Arlington, VA.
ARLINGTON, Va. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- As the space domain continues to grow even more congested, contested, and competitive, the need to ensure effective resiliency and protection on future MilSatCom systems is more crucial than ever before. Thus, SMi Group's 2nd MilSatCom USA conference returns to provide a high-level forum for the US SatCom community to discuss how further comprehensive collaboration can be beneficial to all parties and stakeholders.
Following last year's successful inaugural event, this year's show will feature presentations, panel discussions, and an exclusive pre-conference workshop led by a line-up of prominent military and defense industry experts. The 2017 agenda has been curated to highlight and to address key aspects of protected SatCom. Key themes will include the wideband AoA and the utilization of ComSatCom, the direction of US space programs and operational perspectives, strategic international allied collaborations, as well as technical insights on future MilSatCom systems.
Featured speakers include key government and military personnel from US Army, Australian Defence Force, US Air Force, US Department of Defence, US NorthCom, NATO NCIA, DISA; and also key industry speakers from Airbus Defence and Space, Hughes Network Systems and more.
A detailed agenda including a full list of speakers and their respective topics can be viewed on
MilSatCom USA is a part of SMi Group's successful MilSatCom portfolio of events which includes its flagship Global MilSatCom. Described as Europe's leading forum for satcom professionals, Global MilSatCom has been running for 18 years attracting over 450 attendees and 40 sponsors. With a wealth of experience, an international reputation and an established MilSatCom brand, SMi Group are bringing this industry-leading show once again to the USA.
All active US and foreign military and government personnel will be granted free admission to the event. However, pre-registration is required, which is subject to final approval by the conference organizers. Participants may register on the event website.
All commercial organizations who wish to attend should contact
2nd Annual MilSatCom USA
June 28-29, 2017
Sheraton Pentagon City, Arlington, VA

