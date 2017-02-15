 
News By Tag
* Call Center
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Stabio
  Ticino
  Switzerland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

Loway Switzerland announces a "Release Anniversary" promotion of the QueueMetrics-Live service

Loway Switzerland, worldwide leading provider of solutions for call-centers, celebrates the Release Anniversary of QueueMetrics-Live with a limited time promotion.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Call Center

Industry:
* Telecom

Location:
* Stabio - Ticino - Switzerland

Subject:
* Products

STABIO, Switzerland - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Loway Switzerland celebrates the Release Anniversary of QueueMetrics-Live with a limited time promotion.

Each new customer buying a subscription of QueueMetrics-Live receives one month bonus with 30 day money back guaranteed, plus a free installation and initial configuration of the system.

QueueMetrics-Live is a cloud solution that offers all the functionality an Asterisk based contact-center is likely to need, integrated on-demand.

It tracks over 150 metrics of inbound/outbound activities without upfront expenses for the deployment.

A company can choose the service required and pay only for what is needed, included:

- Support up to 50 agents, unlimited queues and campaigns

- Compatibility with any Asterisk distro and configuration

- Single and multiple reporting for queues and campaigns

- Weekly activity breakdown in days or hours

- Business targets measurement against SLAs

- Staff performance analysis on ACD and non-ACD activities

- Customizable QA forms for live call grading

- Real-time Wallboard

- Agent screens via VNC screen-sharing server

- Restricted Visitor mode for external inspection

and much more.

The main advantage of QueueMetrics SaaS solution is that operations can be easily scaled up or down by taking online resources following only the call-center neeeds. The customer will access the service via secure SSL connection and the developer does all the maintenance, updates and nightly backups, freeing the customers' time and resources for other tasks.

QueueMetrics-Live home page: https://www.queuemetrics-live.com/

About Loway

Since 2004, Loway develops complete, reliable and customizable call center software solutions for the Asterisk PBX.

Their distinguished QueueMetrics set up modern standards in performance measurement and reporting for call centers based on Asterisk technology. WombatDialer is a flexible, easy to use predictive dialing platform and a perfect complement to QueueMetrics.

Contact
Loway
***@loway.ch
End
Source:
Email:***@loway.ch
Posted By:***@loway.ch Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Loway News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share