Loway Switzerland announces a "Release Anniversary" promotion of the QueueMetrics-Live service
Loway Switzerland, worldwide leading provider of solutions for call-centers, celebrates the Release Anniversary of QueueMetrics-Live with a limited time promotion.
It tracks over 150 metrics of inbound/outbound activities without upfront expenses for the deployment.
A company can choose the service required and pay only for what is needed, included:
- Support up to 50 agents, unlimited queues and campaigns
- Compatibility with any Asterisk distro and configuration
- Single and multiple reporting for queues and campaigns
- Weekly activity breakdown in days or hours
- Business targets measurement against SLAs
- Staff performance analysis on ACD and non-ACD activities
- Customizable QA forms for live call grading
- Real-time Wallboard
- Agent screens via VNC screen-sharing server
- Restricted Visitor mode for external inspection
and much more.
The main advantage of QueueMetrics SaaS solution is that operations can be easily scaled up or down by taking online resources following only the call-center neeeds. The customer will access the service via secure SSL connection and the developer does all the maintenance, updates and nightly backups, freeing the customers' time and resources for other tasks.
About Loway
Since 2004, Loway develops complete, reliable and customizable call center software solutions for the Asterisk PBX.
Their distinguished QueueMetrics set up modern standards in performance measurement and reporting for call centers based on Asterisk technology. WombatDialer is a flexible, easy to use predictive dialing platform and a perfect complement to QueueMetrics.
Contact
Loway
***@loway.ch
