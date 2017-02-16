 
Penray partners Talbros to take on automotive, heavy duty chemical market in India

Penray and talbros gardx announce a partnership to take on the automotive and heavy duty chemical market in india
 
 
GREEN PARK, India - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- New Delhi, February 21, 2017– Penray, Inc. and Talbros Gardx Performance Products Ltd . have announced an exciting new partnership that will see Penray's chemical additives, functional fluids and car care products marketed throughout India using the Talbros sales, marketing and distribution expertise.

"Talbros will provide intimate knowledge of local markets, buying patterns, and social customs along with distribution, sales and marketing expertise to our well established customer base and beyond" stated Karan Talwar, Director, BNT Talbros Group.  "Penray will support the partnership with products, technical training materials, promotional materials, marketing programs, and sales support". Penray and Talbros will also work together in producing a market-specific web site promoting these products.

"This new partnership offers the region the best of all possible worlds," explains Dave Sholtis, CEO for Penray. "It provides extensive new distribution for our products in a region that can benefit from the features our products provide and it provides Talbros with an extensive new product line that will build the value proposition they offer to their customers." Continues Penray's Sholtis, "With Talbros' distribution and marketing established, they are well-positioned to market Penray's products where they will improve vehicle serviceability."

Penray has a 65-year history of developing, manufacturing and marketing products  targeted  at  professional mechanics and workshops that service light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

In addition, many Penray products are suitable for use in servicing motorcycles and motor bikes. The partnership with Penray  will provide Talbros with an extensive line of chemical products needed to service the millions of petrol- and diesel-powered cars, trucks, and motorcycles in India.  Included in the line will be car care products, cleaners, functional fluids, professional installer kits and service chemcials.  Professional installers will benefit from the high quality  products that will enhance shop productivity, improve vehical performance, gain customer satisfaction and help workshops to grow their business.

Talbros GardX is a JV between the BNT Talbros Group and GardX UK, the BNT Talbros Group is well recognised in the landscape of the Indian Automotive Industry in both the O.E as well as

the Aftermarket segment. This arrangement will feature Penray's products made in the U.S.A. and co-branded with the Talbros and Penray brand names, with market-specific packaging.

In the six decades since its establishment, Talbros has established a significant global presence forging partnerships with technology leaders in a wide range of sectors in the automotive industry.

Source:Talbros and Penray
