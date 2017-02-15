 
Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


3D Printing Gases Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

 
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the global 3D Printing Gases market is accounted for $24.65 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $57.46 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 12.85% from 2015 to 2022. Rapidly growing 3D printing/additive manufacturing market is the primary factor favouring the market growth. Furthermore, rising usage of 3D printing gases in healthcare, manufacturing, automobiles, consumer goods, energy industries, aerospace and defense is the major factor driving the global 3D printing gases market. However, factors such as regulatory restrictions and lack of standardized equipment are limiting the market growth.

By technology, laser sintering segment is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period. Argon gas segment is likely to acquire the largest market share during the forecast period and gas mixtures segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Cylinder & packaged gas distribution segment dominated the global 3D printing gases market due to its wide usage by suppliers. Design & Manufacturing industries have the largest share in end users market for 3D Printing Gases.  North America is anticipated to be the largest market while, Europe is projected to grow at a faster pace. The growth of this region is attributed to the increasing demand for 3D Printing Gases in healthcare, design & manufacturing and automotive industries.

Some of the key players in the global market include Air Liquide S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Airgas Inc, BASF SE, Iceblick Ltd., Iwatani Corporation, Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., Messer Group, Praxair, Inc., The Linde Group and Universal Cryo Gas, LLC.

For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/report/3d-printing-gases-market

Technologies Covered:
• Laser Sintering
o  Direct Metal Laser Sintering
o  Selective Laser Sintering
• Poly-Jet Technology
• Stereolithography
• Other Technologies
o Electron beam melting
o Fused disposition modeling
o Binder-jetting technology

Gases Covered:
• Nitrogen
• Gas mixtures
• Argon

Functions Covered:
• Illumination
• Cooling
• Insulation

Storage, Distribution & Transportation Covered:
• Tonnage Distribution
• Cylinder & Packaged Gas Distribution
• Merchant Liquid Distribution

Verticals Covered:
• Healthcare
• Aerospace & Defense
• Consumer Products
• Automotive
• Design & Manufacturing
• Education & research
• Other Verticals

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
•  Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/report/3d-printing-gases-market

Contact
James lamb
***@strategymrc.com
