3D Printing Gases Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
By technology, laser sintering segment is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period. Argon gas segment is likely to acquire the largest market share during the forecast period and gas mixtures segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Cylinder & packaged gas distribution segment dominated the global 3D printing gases market due to its wide usage by suppliers. Design & Manufacturing industries have the largest share in end users market for 3D Printing Gases. North America is anticipated to be the largest market while, Europe is projected to grow at a faster pace. The growth of this region is attributed to the increasing demand for 3D Printing Gases in healthcare, design & manufacturing and automotive industries.
Some of the key players in the global market include Air Liquide S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Airgas Inc, BASF SE, Iceblick Ltd., Iwatani Corporation, Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., Messer Group, Praxair, Inc., The Linde Group and Universal Cryo Gas, LLC.
Technologies Covered:
• Laser Sintering
o Direct Metal Laser Sintering
o Selective Laser Sintering
• Poly-Jet Technology
• Stereolithography
• Other Technologies
o Electron beam melting
o Fused disposition modeling
o Binder-jetting technology
Gases Covered:
• Nitrogen
• Gas mixtures
• Argon
Functions Covered:
• Illumination
• Cooling
• Insulation
Storage, Distribution & Transportation Covered:
• Tonnage Distribution
• Cylinder & Packaged Gas Distribution
• Merchant Liquid Distribution
Verticals Covered:
• Healthcare
• Aerospace & Defense
• Consumer Products
• Automotive
• Design & Manufacturing
• Education & research
• Other Verticals
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
