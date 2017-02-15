The Indian Public Schools are private, autonomous and secular institutions of higher secondary education. The Sainik Schools and Military Schools, which are part of the Indian Public School have been established by the government. www.ipsc.co.in

ipsc

Contact

IPSC

principal@themannschool.com IPSC

End

-- The Indian Public Schools are 'private', autonomous and secular institutions of higher secondary education. The Sainik Schools and Military Schools, which are part of the Indian Public School complex have been established by the government and receive annual grants-in-aid. In addition, its culture and traditions follow those of other public schools. IPSC schools are one of theas they strives to develop young people to become active, compassionate and lifelong learners who can create an improved and diplomatic world. The primary aim of a Public School is "to arrange students mindset of capacity for positions of service and responsibility in all walks of national Life".Students in private independent schools choose more advanced coursework, involved in afternoon activities and team sports. Many families preferdue to course group sizes, varied curriculum, and individual attention from faculty and advisors. The boarding school experience gives students many different advantages like to know, how to study independently, how to plan their time, set goals for themselves, think for them, get along with others, accept responsibility and be active participants in any course of life. IPSC schools proffer hundreds of afternoon and weekend activities that teach students important lessons outside the classroom. These cautiously supervised programs allow students to discover innovative interests, determine original talents & dreams by taking new risks and explore their hidden talents which make IPSCDuring the academic year, boarding schools become complete families where teachers and students live and gain knowledge collectively. The 24-hour community like boarding school atmosphere allows the faculty to grab every moment of teaching whether in the classroom, on the playing field, in the dining room, or in the residence. IPSC is among theas they provide extraordinary and dynamic environment. It does not limit learning to the classroom or the predictable academic day, but sharing a boarding school university grounds twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week with friends, teachers, coaches and mentors which makes difference. Students learn that diversity is the keystone of community whwre every person has a valuable contribution to make. Teachers and students bring with them diverse ethnic, racial, socio-economic, and cultural perspective and share the same in educational and social settings. Boarding schools not only value such vibrant communities but also actively seek to create them. A person's individual personality, interests, and morale values are measured as valuable assets that develop and strengthen the overall community. Although boarding schools has its own positive and negative side which are as follows:· Discipline and supervision keeps the student behaviour better as there is constant watch on them· They motivate students to take their on responsibility· Extra curricular activities will make them grow all rounder· Greater chance of success as they can independently think for themselves· They might feel away from home, family and friends· They can struggle if the academic education is not bright· Costs of these schools are high· With hectic schedule they have very less time for themselves