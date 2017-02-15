Ecosmob Technologies Announced To offer VoIP Mobile Dialer in Android and iOS

Ecosmob Technologies has announced to offer VoIP mobile dialer to its global customers. The mobile dialer app will be developed in Android and iOS.

-- Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a well known IT company from India. The company has its operational office in the Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company also has its remote office in the USA. The company has been offering client centric services and innovative solutions for more than 9 years. Recently, the spokesperson of the company has announced about their latest offering. As per the announcement made the company will be offering a SIP based dialer application to its national and international clients. As per the specific details shared by the spokesperson of Ecosmob Technologies, the stated VoIP mobile dialer will be offered in 2 most popular mobile platforms, namely, Android and iOS.As part of their offering the company will be offering Mobile dialer development with custom features. This offering is intended to help the enterprises and businesses which are looking for a cost effective communication solution for their staff. This mobile dialer app is a software which can be installed on any smart device. The staff of the company can use this application for internal communication. Theto VoIP mobile dialer calling will be absolutely free. This is the most alluring benefit of this application. This will reduce a big amount to be spent on communication expenditure."There are many enterprises which can get benefited with the Mobile dialer app. It is not a simple communication application. In fact, it offers advanced features of communication and collaboration along with the simple calling feature. This makes it a perfect fit for the businesses and enterprises.", shared spokesperson of the company.The spokesperson of Ecosmob Technologies further shared that Android and iOS are two most used mobile platforms around the globe. Thus, we offer mobile dialer development in these 2 mobile platforms. This covers almost all consumers and users.Thiscan have a whole range of features. For your reference, key features of the VoIP mobile dialer are listed below:User friendly interface• Unique tunneling• Support Incoming & Outgoing call• QoS for VoIP Calls• Display Balance• Dialed/Received Call History• Call timer• Refill Account• Consumes very low bandwidth (10kbps) on g.729 codec• Flexible integration with your Phone Book contacts• Compatible with all Softswitches• No extra Balance server is required• Pin Security service• Anti-Block Solution• Able to bypass any kind of Firewall• Use SIP Initiation Protocol• Support G729, AMR, ILBC, GSM, Speex, G711 codec• Compatible with EDGE, GPRS, Wi-Fi & VPN Access points• Improved Jitter Buffer for low speed internet• Dynamic PTime negotiate with remote endpoint• Scalable Mediation Platform• NAT Traversal or Private IP address• IVR(interactive voice response) Support• And moreAs per the available details, the company has experience in developing different types of mobile applications, including, SIP based dialer application. In fact, the company has experience in development of custom solutions in mobile and VoIP technologies. This experience of the company makes it a perfect candidate for your mobile dialer development need.Contact Details:sales@ecosmob.com