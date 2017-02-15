Top Technology Magazine 'Siliconindia' recognizes LPU as 'Brand of the Year-2016'

•"Proving its mettle in academia, industry and R&D, LPU has emerged as top higher education destination in India": Managing Editor Siliconindia

End

-- Published in the US and India, top business of technology magazine 'Siliconindia' has recognized Lovely Professional University as 'Brand of the Year-2016' in its special issue 5-4 of Vol 05, published from Bangalore. In this regard, the prestigious magazine has issued a citation for LPU under the signatures of its Managing Editor Anamika Sahu. The issue also carries a detailed article on LPU talking all about those salient and distinct features which LPU adopts for all-round development and growth of its students to be globally fit citizens. The article illustrates that "proving its mettle in academia, industry and R&D, LPU has emerged as one of the top higher education destinations in India."For 2016's 'Brand of the Year' issue, Siliconindia magazine has listed those organizations that have mastered the art of branding and proved their brand value to the world. Scrutinized by a distinguished panel of industry's topmost CEOs, CIOs, VCs and analysts, as well as siliconindia's editorial board, most of the organizations chosen are the ruler of their realms that need no introduction.Editorial board holds: "Being different is vital for value growth as it helps to make brands creative, in control, and trustworthy in the eyes of consumers. A strong brand can create referrals because people love to tell others about the brands they like. People eat, listen and wear brands, and they are constantly telling others about the ones they love. A brand is the way in which your customer perceives you. A good brand won't manifest overnight, it is the result of a meticulous planning and development. It employs diverse strategies to add value to the brand, well beyond its physical assets."Thanking all of the makers of the prestigious recognition for the university, LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal says: "With this recognition, we have imbibed a great sense of pride in ourselves and our hard doings in the field of innovative education. In fact, we always strive to instill every ingredient in our students to be at par with a world class human resource. Every moment spent in the campus is a learning experience for the students from the case study analysis, quizzes, class participation, and evening presentations. Timings here are no constraint. The non academic life on campus is as enriching and enlightening as the academic experiences."Illustrative, SiliconIndia Magazine is the biggest producer of technology news in India. It has a wide network of over 5 million professionals looking to meet and seek advice from Indian experts in their chosen fields. The focus of SiliconIndia's special brand recognition issue is the importance of strong brand creation that is vital for the value growth of a company. It has listed only a few organizations those have mastered the art of branding and proved their brand value to the world.