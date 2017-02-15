 
India's Top and Best CBSE Affiliated School in Delhi NCR at The Mann School

The Mann School try to instill a broad sense of self discipline that prepares their student to accept new ideas, to innovate and to create learning that inspires others with a sense of loyalty.
 
 
NOIDA NCR, India - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Delhi has always been the educational hub of India, and its private schools have a track record of producing great talent. Most of the Delhi schools have a tough focus on academic subjects, with little scope for creativity and extra-curricular activities. Long-established schooling methods tend to emphasize rote learning and memorization, rather than cheering self-sufficient or creative thinking. There is a strong emphasis on examinations from an early age which makes the atmosphere more competitive. Indian education is all about the whole lot of rote memorization, heading to performance which boosts cram and forgetting moderately than enduring knowledge.

Homogeneous test determines the whole thing, and ability and talent of the students is not predictable beyond this format. One of the best schools in Delhi is "The Mann School" which is not only a school but it's a way of life. They coach their students to be polite, accomplished, academically sound, sporty, adventurous and sophisticated personalities before they walk out of their schooling years for their next phase of life.

Mann school try to instill a broad sense of self discipline that prepares their student to accept new ideas, to innovate and to create learning that inspires others with a sense of loyalty. They tend to generate clean, hygienic, safe environment encouraging to academic achievement and personal growth which makes Mann schools one of the most admired boarding schools in Delhi.MS believes in a wholesome mix of tradition and modernity by creating mature, knowledgeable individuals who are an asset to their society. They believe that discipline and personality development are the two inherent values of each child as they become a part of a movementthat strives to create a world. This school in Delhi has been honored by national and international awards for itsqualitative and comprehensive kind of education.

The school is equipped with a dedicated Wi-Fi enabled broadband Internet connection to help the students stay connected and up to date with the outside competitive world. Computer labs of the MS are fully equipped with the latest computers and the Information Technology curriculum has been planned to make computers an integral part of the learning process.MS has smart classrooms connected to a central server for e-content to make their textual knowledge additional interactive. Digital education in schools has created further interest in the students and has lessened the burden of bags. Robotics/ Gaming / Animation clubs has attracted the interest of many students for enhancing their knowledge in IT which has made teaching and learning process more efficient and effective. All this facilities has made Mann school one of the exceptional schools in Delhi (https://www.themannschool.com/).

Boarding school serves as a diverse body of motivated and well rounded students who study & live in supportive, wide-ranging academic communities where they learn about:

·    Independence( Independently taking decisions for your betterment)

·    Resourcefulness (handling things with whatever resources you get)

·     Adaptation (Adapting every situation and moving forward in life)

Responsibility and traditional values that help them achieve success at higher rates than private and public school students.

The Mann School

Phone Number: 011-27700143 / 27700100 / 27700550

Mobile Number: - +91-9811560459

Holambi Khurd, Delhi – 110082

Website: https://www.themannschool.com

For job applications, please mail ONLY on info@themannschool.com

Media Contact
The Mann School
Themannschool
info@themannschool.com
